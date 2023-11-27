This Easy Puppy Chow Recipe Is A Festive Treat For Christmas 2023
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The best Christmas desserts and party food all have a few things in common: they're easy to make, pretty to look at, and absolutely delicious. This holiday puppy chow recipe is no different! The best part about this puppy chow is that it's super easy to make swaps or customizations, meaning that no matter who's coming to your party, you can plan ahead and give everyone the best treat they'll have all season long. Here's how to make it!
What is the difference between puppy chow and muddy buddies?
Puppy chow and Muddy Buddies are more or less the same recipe, but the difference is just in who's talking about it. Muddy Buddies is General Mills' official name for this snack recipe, while puppy chow is what the general public calls their homemade versions.
What is puppy chow made of?
Puppy chow will usually have a few of the same base ingredients (like cereal, butter, chocolate chips, peanut butter, vanilla, and powered sugar). Since this dish doesn't get baked, it's easy to make swaps (like a different nut butter or festive candies).
Is puppy chow food in the Midwest?
Yes, puppy chow is a popular food in Midwestern states, but you can make it no matter where you live!
The Easiest Puppy Chow Recipe For Your Holiday Parties
Ingredients:
- 1 box (12 ounces) Corn Chex cereal
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/3 cup butter, cubed
- 3 cups confectioners' sugar (you might need more than this)
- Red and green candies (optional)
Instructions:
- Melt the chocolate chips and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stirring until smooth.
- Stir in the peanut butter until well combined.
- Pour the chocolate mixture over the cereal and stir until evenly coated.
- Pour the cereal mixture into a large bowl and let cool slightly.
- Add the powdered sugar and stir until evenly coated.
- Pour the puppy chow onto a sheet of waxed paper and let cool completely.
- Add red and green candies or edible glitter for the perfect party detail!
How To Customize Your Puppy Chow Recipe
If you have allergies, swap your peanut butter for a different nut butter. It'll still serve as a bonding agent for the rest of the ingredients, without any of the allergens! You'll want to make sure you have enough powdered sugar so that the liquid ingredients don't stick to your fingers.
You can also play with the amount of each ingredient until you find the mix that you like the best. Are you a huge chocoholic? Add more chocolate chips. Want more nutty flavor? Decrease the chocolate and add more PB. The world is your oyster.
Check out these 21 Puppy Chow Recipes, Because You’re a Kid at Heart for more inspiration, and follow us on Pinterest for more delicious holiday recipes!
The recipe and images in this post were created by the Brit + Co team using AI.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!