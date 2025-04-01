Quince is already our go-to for luxe-lookingwardrobe essentials at shockingly good prices – and their new arrivals section is currently packed with tons of spring-ready finds you won’t want to miss.There are tons of breezy dresses , breathable tops, and flatteringjeanson deck, but we’ve narrowed it down to the 10 best finds you can grab for springtime. Quince totally nails high-quality staples at fair prices, so get ready to find your new favorite pieces, stat!

Scroll on to shop 10 stunning spring fashion finds from Quince!

Quince 100% European Linen Tank Mini Dress A linen dress is absolutely a must-have for springtime. It's light and breezy, allowing your looks to breathe. This white one is an especially nice grab because it can pair well with just about anything.

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Gauze Short Sleeve Shirt This button-up top is crafted from 100% organic cotton that's fashioned in a soft, gauzy feel. It's super light on the bod and could even be perfect for a swimsuit cover-up this summer!

Quince Bella Stretch Barrel Jeans Hop on the barrel jeans wave with this adorable light wash pair! The material has some nice stretch to it while still retaining structure, shaping your waist, hips, and legs in the best way possible.

Quince 100% European Linen Fitted Tank Ooh, gotta love some gingham! It's the perfect pattern for spring since it's reminiscent of picnic blankets and good times spent outside. This linen tank hugs your body just a little bit to give you shape.

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt Tiered maxi skirts are so sweet and feminine, plus they're ultra-cozy for warmer weather moments when you don't exactly want to wear a mini skirt or short shorts. This white one is cut from 100% organic cotton poplin to ensure unmatched breathability.

Quince 100% European Linen Scoop Neck Midi Dress Butter yellow dresses are where it's at. Rock spring's hottest color trend with this easy-wearing dress that you can easily dress up based on the occasion!

Quince Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Link-Stitch Dolman Sweater This smooth sweater boasts a stunning boatneck and slouchy sleeves for added coverage, if desired. It's the ultimate office-wear top that'll look immaculate alongside everything from slacks to dressy skirts!

Quince 100% European Linen Long Sleeve Shirt The great thing about this linen top is that the long sleeves will block out the sun on hot days, preventing UV damage on your skin, but the material it's made of truly wears like a barely-there dream, so you won't be stuck excessively sweatin'.

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Linen is the look this spring. These comfy shorts will definitely become your new faves for the season since they're loose (but not too loose), tied comfortably at the waist, and have – you guessed it – pockets!

Quince Drapey Twill Pleated Trouser Made specifically for movement and comfort, these lightweight trousers surely do not feel like your typical formal pant. The high-waisted design is fitted with an elasticized back that makes fitting into them super streamlined, plus the TENCEL-cotton-linen blend is super soft to the touch.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more stunning new arrivals from your favorite stores!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.