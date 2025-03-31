It’s always a great day when Target drops a whole set of new fashion finds! We scrolled through 22 entire pages of their site and uncovered only the most iconic pieces for spring – think trendy tops, breezy maxi skirts, and perfect spring dresses!

What we love most about these 10 Target new arrivals is that they’re super stylish, yet super affordable. Whether you're set on refreshing your entire spring wardrobe or just looking to add a few statement pieces, these new budget-friendly finds are totally worth shopping.

Scroll on for our top 10 favorite new finds from Target for the cutest spring and summer outfits!

Target Wild Fable Open-Back Halter Denim Vest This denim vest makes the perfect going-out top for warm spring and summer nights. It's totally 'business in the front, party in the back' with its open-back design that lets you show some skin! Get playful with this piece and pair it with mismatching denim shorts or jeans.

Target Wild Fable Puff Sleeve Tie-Front Peplum Blouse This Scandi-inspired gingham top features some ties in the front, that when paired with a peplum hem and puff sleeves, become super fun and youthful for the spring season. Target's even selling some adorable coordinating capris to make it a set!

Target A New Day Long Line Vest Wearable to the office and happy hour alike, this sleek longline vest is so flattering since it elongates your torso. It supplies a good amount of coverage, too!

Target A New Day Tube Knit Maxi Dress Drop-waist dresses are bound to be everywhere this spring. Embrace the trend with this stunning strapless moment for just $40. This piece can pair well with sandals, loafers, sneakers, boots – the list goes on!

Target Wild Fable Relaxed Baggy Overalls Overalls are a great one-and-done outfit to have on-hand in the springtime. This pair boasts a comfy relaxed fit, so you can layer it over tees and tanks with ease.

Target A New Day Checked Pleated A-Line Skirt Oh, so chic! This pleated skirt is designed with a dropped waistline to flatter your figure. It's fitted with a perfect touch of class in case you want to pull an elevated look this season.

Target Wild Fable Ruffle Midi A-Line Skirt For flirtier effect, this floral mmidi skirt is covered in spring-ready colors and embellished with he cutest ruffle hem! Whether you wear it casually or more formally, you'll want to live in it all season long.

Target Wild Fable Puff Sleeve Flyaway Blouse White blouses are our #1 wear come springtime, so we're absolutely enamored with this lightweight one that boasts the most stunning feminine touches, from the tied bows up front to the eyelet lining along the neckline.

Target Universal Thread High-Rise Sailor Wide Leg Ankle Jeans Statement piece central! These wide-leg jeans come in so many playful colors, but this bright blue truly can't be missed.

Target Wild Fable Tie-Front Cami Gingham is for the girls! This breezy cami flows with your body for a comfy, yet flattering spring 'fit.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more amazing Target finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.