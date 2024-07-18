22 Taylor Swift Quotes That Prove She’s Wise Beyond Her Years
When Taylor Swift pours herself onto a page, you end up with lyrics that are unequivocally and unapologetically her yet relatable to anyone listening. From processing the life cycle of a relationship to analyzing the gender disparities that become more pronounced with success, the singer constantly proves that she possesses a unique ability to read moments for more than what’s in front of her eyes. It’s the genius behind her lyricism, but it also happens to be the way she’s wired to see the world.
Swift’s penchant for baking chai cookies and her love of cats have labeled her an “old soul,” but I’m going to assign her another label usually reserved for former gifted kids: she’s “wise beyond her years.” Don’t just take my word for it, though — take hers! These 22 Taylor Swift quotes prove that she’s a sage inside of a pop star’s body.
“To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death.” —Taylor Swift
“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” —Taylor Swift
“Just because you make a good plan doesn’t mean that’s what’s gonna happen.” —Taylor Swift
“I’m intimidated by the fear of being average.” —Taylor Swift
“At some point, you grow out of being attracted to that flame that burns you over and over and over again.” —Taylor Swift
“There’s room for role models who make mistakes.” —Taylor Swift
“I’m very aware and very conscious of the path I chose in life and very aware of the path I didn’t choose.” —Taylor Swift
“Your feelings are so important to write down, to capture, and to remember because today you’re heartbroken, but tomorrow you’ll be in love again.” —Taylor Swift
“I’ve been careful in love. I’ve been careless in love. And I’ve had adventures I wouldn’t trade for anything.” —Taylor Swift
“If you’re trying too hard to be the girl next door, you’re not going to be.” —Taylor Swift
“The drama and the trauma of the relationship you have when you’re 16 can mirror the one you have when you’re 26. Life repeats itself.” —Taylor Swift
“A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining.” —Taylor Swift
“Vanity can apply to both insecurity and egotism.” —Taylor Swift
“Silence speaks so much louder than screaming tantrums. Never give anyone an excuse to say that you’re crazy.” —Taylor Swift
“I’m not concerned with people seeing me in a certain way. Some people see me as a kid; some people see me as an adult. But I’m seriously not going to complain how anybody sees me as long as they see me.” —Taylor Swift
“When I picture the person I want to end up with, I don’t think about what their career is or what they look like. I picture the feeling I get when I’m with them.” —Taylor Swift
“One of my goals from really early on was that if I was ever fortunate enough to be successful in music, I would want to stay the same person and the same songwriter.” —Taylor Swift
“Without your past, you could never have arrived — so wondrously and brutally, by design or some violent, exquisite happenstance… here.” —Taylor Swift
“I've come to a realization that I need to be able to forgive myself for making the wrong choice, trusting the wrong person, or figuratively falling on my face in front of everyone.” —Taylor Swift
“I still think it’s important to be polite, but not at all costs. Not when you’re being pushed beyond your limits, and not when people are walking all over you. I needed to get to a point where I was ready, able, and willing to call out bullsh*t rather than just smiling my way through it.” —Taylor Swift
“Obviously, anytime you’re standing up against or for anything, you’re never going to receive unanimous praise. But that’s what forces you to be brave.” —Taylor Swift
“The scary news is, you’re on your own now. But the cool news is, you’re on your own now.” —Taylor Swift
Header image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images