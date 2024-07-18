Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

best lip plumpers
Makeup

10 Best Lip Plumpers To Give You A Full, Natural Pout

sex and the city
Pop Culture

8 Lessons 'Sex And The City' Taught Me About Dating & Finding Love

Jenna Ortega Beetlejuice 2 cast
Movies

The New 'Beetlejuice 2' Trailer Is For 'Wednesday' Fans

summer dress trends
Trends and Inspo

7 Flattering Summer Dress Trends We Can't Stop Shopping Right Now

Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet
Recipes

13 Easy Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet Recipes To Boost Your Energy

prime video young sherlock
TV

Your Favorite 'Mamma Mia!' Dad Just Joined Prime Video's 'Young Sherlock'

No-Cook Meals For Hot Summer Nights
Recipes

21 Nearly No-Cook Meals For Hot Summer Nights

Trending Stories

makeup
Makeup

10 Best Lip Plumpers To Give You A Full, Natural Pout

pop culture
Pop Culture

8 Lessons 'Sex And The City' Taught Me About Dating & Finding Love

movies
Movies

The New 'Beetlejuice 2' Trailer Is For 'Wednesday' Fans

style
Trends and Inspo

7 Flattering Summer Dress Trends We Can't Stop Shopping Right Now