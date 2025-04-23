Who Is Ransom Canyon's Lori Romero? Inside The Netflix Show Dedication.

The internet is already buzzing about Netflix's new romantic Western drama, Ransom Canyon. It's got everything: secrets, romance, horses. And plenty of standout stars. Here's a full rundown of the Ransom Canyon cast, because the lineup is almost too good to be true. Make sure you stock up on The 10 Best Cowboy Boots Right Now ;).

Keep reading to meet Netflix's full Ransom Canyon cast, and why the show is dedicated to Lori Romero.

Who is Ransom Canyon's Lori Romero? Netflix At the end of the final episode of Ransom Canyon, text pops up on the screen with a dedication to Lori Romero, but she's not actually part of the show's cast. Lori was a makeup artist and hairstylist in Albuquerque, New Mexico who worked on projects like Ransom Canyon.

Meet the Full Ransom Canyon Cast Anna Kooris/Netflix Now here's a full rundown of the cast.

1. Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland Netflix Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, the owner of Double K Ranch who's fighting to protect his ranch and his way of life.

2. Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady Anna Kooris/Netflix We'll also see Euphoria and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady. Quinn's back from a life in New York as a concert pianist and is looking for a new start.

3. Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez Netflix Marianly Tejada (who you'll recognize from One of Us is Lying) stars as Ellie Estevez, who yearns to leave an impact on Ransom Canyon. But while she's as tough as they come, she also checks in on Cap.

4. Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey Netflix Jack Schumacher plays the charming, mysterious Yancy Grey, who has a secret past he's struggling to keep hidden from Ellie and the rest of Ransom Canyon.

5. Eoin Macken as Davis Collins Ursula Coyote/NBC Eoin Macken stars as Davis Collins, who owns Bar W Ranch and constantly buts heads with Staten over capitalizing on the land — and over Quinn.

6. James Brolin as Cap Netflix Sweet Tooth's James Brolin stars as ex-Army captain Cap, who owns Fuller Ranch.

7. Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman Netflix Lizzy Greene is a part of the Ransom Canyon cast as Lauren Brigman, head cheerleader, sheriff's daughter, and girlfriend to quarterback Reid. But she dreams of leaving for Austin, and isn't expecting Lucas to capture her heart.

8. Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell NBC Garrett Wareing stars as Lucas Russell, who's working to provide for his family and dreaming of a life beyond the Canyon.

9. Andrew Liner as Reid Collins Jose Haro/Peacock Andrew Liner plays Reid Collins, who's dealing with secrets of his own and hides his desire to be loved behind a cocky exterior.

