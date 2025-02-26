Your March Horoscope is here...

Netflix's New Romance TV Show 'Ransom Canyon' Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life

minka kelly in ransom canyon
Anna Kooris/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 26, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

We're in serious pursuit of something to fill the Yellowstone-sized hole in our hearts (aside from 1923 season 2, of course). And thankfully, Netflix's new showRansom Canyon is shaping up to be the perfect addition to our watchlist. Consider it My Life With The Walter Boys with a little more edge and less "I'm stuck in a love triangle with two brothers."

Here's everything you need to know about Ransom Canyon, coming to Netflix this April.

'Ransom Canyon' promises "it's not too late."

josh duhamel in ransom canyon on netflix

Netflix

Based on Jodi Thomas' book of the same name, Ransom Canyon is about to be your new romance obsession. The 10-episode drama examines three ranching families in Texas, and how their lives intersect.

We have Staten, a rancher dealing with secrets and trouble — just like the beautiful Quinn, who's harboring secrets of her own. Lucas wants a different life than that of a rancher, until a single decision changes everything. And Yancy just wants to use everyone in Ransom Canyon for his own gain. But even this criminal isn't ready for what's coming.

It's giving Yellowstone obviously, but it's also totally reminding me of Friday Night Lights thanks to the football and all the juicy drama. According to the trailer, the canyon "gives us all something to be happy about," and the show will tackle legacy, land, and love. Yeah...I'm tuning in and you can too when the episodes premiere April 17, 2025 on Netflix.

The 'Ransom Canyon' cast also includes some fan favorite actors.

josh duhamel petting a horse

Anna Kooris/Netflix

Yeah, the Ransom Canyon cast is absolutely stacked. We'll see Josh Duhamel as Staten, Minka Kelly as Quinn, James Brolin as Cap, Eoin Macken as Davis, Lizzy Greene as Lauren, Marianly Tejada as Ellie, Jack Schumacher as Yancy, Garrett Wareing as Lucas, and Andrew Liner as Reid. Jennifer Ens, Niko Guardado, Casey W. Johnson, Philip Winchester, Kate Burton, Brett Cullen, Tatanka Means, Jaren Robledo, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Kenneth Miller also star.

Here's when you can watch Ransom Canyon.

Garrett Wareing in ransom canyon

Netflix

Ransom Canyon premieres on Netflix April 17, and will have 10 episodes total. I can't wait to tune in! For now, watch the trailer here!

Here are 8 TV Shows & Movies Leaving Netflix This Week you don't want to miss!

