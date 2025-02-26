We're in serious pursuit of something to fill the Yellowstone-sized hole in our hearts (aside from 1923 season 2, of course). And thankfully, Netflix's new showRansom Canyon is shaping up to be the perfect addition to our watchlist. Consider it My Life With The Walter Boys with a little more edge and less "I'm stuck in a love triangle with two brothers."

'Ransom Canyon' promises "it's not too late."

Netflix

Based on Jodi Thomas' book of the same name, Ransom Canyon is about to be your new romance obsession. The 10-episode drama examines three ranching families in Texas, and how their lives intersect.

We have Staten, a rancher dealing with secrets and trouble — just like the beautiful Quinn, who's harboring secrets of her own. Lucas wants a different life than that of a rancher, until a single decision changes everything. And Yancy just wants to use everyone in Ransom Canyon for his own gain. But even this criminal isn't ready for what's coming.

It's giving Yellowstone obviously, but it's also totally reminding me of Friday Night Lights thanks to the football and all the juicy drama. According to the trailer, the canyon "gives us all something to be happy about," and the show will tackle legacy, land, and love. Yeah...I'm tuning in and you can too when the episodes premiere April 17, 2025 on Netflix.