The Best Lash Growth Serum, According To Expert Advice
Playing with makeup can be so fun; testing out new products, experimenting with unlikely colors, and finding your personal lineup of favorites are all perks that come with diving deep into the beauty world. However, with the “de-influencing” on the rise, it’s evident that consumers want to back on products, and that includes the beauty industry.In an effort to cut back, we’ve found a beauty secret that lets you ditch your dailymascara for good — lash growth serum! By growing out your natural eyelashes to their fullest and most luscious state, the days of buying new mascara tubes will be long forgotten. However, not all lash serums are created equal.To help you find the best bang for your buck, we tapped doctors and experts in the field to reveal what makes a quality lash serum.
What should I look for in a lash serum?
Image via Grand Cosmetics
Trying to find a reliable new beauty product can be overwhelming — especially in the digital age when a Google search can churn out millions, if not billions, of results. Thankfully, we were able to lean on Dr. Anju Methil, MBBS, DVDM, MD, who specializes in Cosmetic Medicine, for the stand-out components to both look for and avoid in eyelash serums. When looking for key ingredients, Dr. Methil advised, “It is essential to look for components like peptides, which act as building blocks of proteins and can potentially bolster lash health.” She went on to include that “biotin is another popular ingredient that supports keratin production — a vital protein for hair strength and growth.”
However, knowing what to avoid in lash serums can be just as important as what to gravitate towards. Dr. Methil suggested, “Choosing serums free from parabens, sulfates, and fragrances, which can be irritants, is advisable. Quality over quantity should be the guiding principle, leaning towards serums with a transparent ingredient list backed by clinical research.”
So, which lash serums should you try? We complied the ultimate top recs from none other than Amy Schumer’s trusted dermotolgist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, DCNP, along with a handful of personal favorites of choice lash serums below.
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Dr. Jodi LoGerfo said, “The Ordinary Serum Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum One is of my favs! It is super lightweight and well tolerated for my sensitive eyes. It is also not greasy. This serum makes lashes thicker and fuller (and works on brows too.)" And it's affordable? Count me in!
Lash Spell Enhancing Eyelash Serum
Dr. Jodi LoGerfo also suggested Lash Spell. She said, “Lash Spell’s Enhancing Eyelash Serum Extremely mild eyelash is a serum that's exceptionally effective. Lash Spell strengthens your lashes with polypeptides and vitamins in addition to nourishing ingredients.”
Babe Lash Essential Lash Serum
Dr. Jodi LoGerfo praised this product for being vegan, cruelty-free, AND effective for "dry, brittle lashes or lashes that have been damaged from lash extensions." She explained that the amino acids act as a strengthener and growth agent for your lashes — plus, they're "super nourishing!"
R + F Lash Boost
I had a friend use Rodan + Fields’ lash growth serum, and after a few months she contemplated trimming her eyelashes — they had gotten that long. If you want to experience serious growth, look no further. According to Allure, there was a bit of controversy over this serum that ultimately lead to a class-action lawsuit in 2022. The lawsuit revolved around the use of an ingredient called "isopropyl cloprostenate" and alleged that product requires proper disclosures and FDA approval. Since then, the ingredient is still listed on the website, so be sure to take caution and beware of potential side effects.
Latisse
Latisse isn't your average over-the-counter, beauty story lash growth serum. Dr. Jodi LoGerfo said, “Latisse is a prescription FDA approved topical that we prescribe to increase eyelash length, thickness and darkness in patients with thin lashes. It is applied daily to the base of the eyelash at the lid and has minimal side effects.”
According to Allure, Latisse has a similar ingredient to the Rodan + Fields lash growth serum. The main difference? It seems like Latisse went along with the FDA requirements, offering more up-front information about its potency.
Healthy + Happy Perfect Lash
Paired with a powerful system of peptides and nutrients, fuller lashes are in the near future for those who use Healthy + Happy’s serum. One five star reviewer even mentioned that they had seen longer and fuller lashes after only one month of usage.
MILK MAKEUP KUSH Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum
MILK has a commitment to clean beauty and only creates products that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, making this the perfect brand for the conscious customer. Using hemp-derived cannabis seed extract to hydrate and condition lashes, plant peptides to create the appearance of lash thickness, and quinoa to support healthy hair follicles, these clean ingredients let you feel good about your lash growth.
Vegamour GRO Lash Serum
85% of Vegamour users claim that their products are “life changing,” so it’s no wonder this serum has won countless awards. Keep an eye out for lengthy results in as little as 30 days with this almost-magic lash potion – er, serum.
Pixi Large Lash Ultra-Conditioning Lash and Brow Serum
If you’re looking for an eyelash growth product that won’t break the bank, this option from Pixi is a great starter serum. Priced at only $18 online from Target, Pixi’s formula uses peptides, plant extract, and vitamins to help you to achieve the stronger and thicker-looking lashes of your dreams.
GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This serum is ophthalmologist-tested and Grande Cosmetics tests their products extensively for safety, giving you the confidence to use their serum on such a sensitive area of your face. The brand’s promise to deliver pristine products alongside glowing reviews from satisfied customers are what make this serum a top choice of ours.
Let us know which lash serum you decide upon after reviewing our expert recommendations and range of suggestions!
Header image via Vegamour
