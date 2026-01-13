'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Shares Hopeful Update on Her Cancer Journey

To the public eye, author Colleen Hoover's last couple of years seemed to revolve around adapting her novel It Ends With Us for the big screen. But in reality, the Verity writer was actually quietly battling cancer, and she revealed on Monday, January 12 that she's almost done with radiation.

"Second to last day of radiation!" the author shared in an Instagram story. "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them." Cancer absolutely sucks, and it's good to know that the author is almost done with treatment.

Keep reading for the latest update on author Colleen Hoover, and what she said about her cancer diagnosis. We're sending her love and healing!

Colleen Hoover/Instagram We know that cancer is caused when the DNA inside our cells mutates and can no longer function properly, as Mayo Clinic explains. But, of course, we all know that there's no overarching cure for cancer, but we do know it can come from your genetics or habits that you've picked up (like smoking). "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," Colleen Hoover said in a January 10 Facebook post. "It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress." "I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right," she continues. "If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it."

Fans of the author flooded the comments of the post with well wishes. "Giiiirl! This is how my husband and I feel right now," one user said. "I don’t even know how to cook in my own kitchen right now. His brain cancer diagnosis has done changed everything! On the plus side, you’re gonna make cancer your b—h." Another added, "We are all rooting for you sending you lots of love," and a third commented, "Cancer sucks that’s for sure." I'm sure we can all agree about that!

The Real Food Dietitians While (as previously stated) there's no one-size-fits-all cure for cancer, there are some foods you can add to your diet to help give your body a fighting chance against the disease. According to the American Institute For Cancer Research, a variety of foods, vitamins, and minerals can help make your body stronger. Fruits, vegetables, and even a Mediterranean diet are a great place to start. Of course, we're not medical professionals, so if you're thinking about making a major life change or want professional advice, always make sure to consult your doctor.

Follow us on Facebook for more news on Colleen Hoover's upcoming projects.