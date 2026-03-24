Fashion-enthusiasts have always raved about Roller Rabbit for their ability to combine whimsy and luxury into their clothing, especially through their fun patterns and prints. It’s not always easy to make a dress or pajama piece feel elevated and eccentric, yet Roller Rabbit somehow manages to get the job done.

Fortunately, the ever-trending store is currently collaborating with Target, making its spring garden party essentials more accessible and cost-efficient to shoppers nationwide.

Their pretty dresses, in particular, are designed with your next spring garden party in mind. Whether you’re attending a fancy afternoon tea party or a casual soiree with your closest friends, these dresses are just lovely for either occasion. We’re going to take a look at them first, along with some fun accessories, before navigating over to the latest collection of kitchenware and garden party essentials to help turn your next soiree from a casual get-together into a full-fledged event.

Check out the Roller Rabbit x Target Garden Party collection!

Roller Rabbit x Target Vacation Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Imagine sipping tea and nibbling crumpets among the flowerbeds in this gorgeous maxi dress. A must-have for springtime! It comes in this fun yellow and green print that screams spring, and it’s made of cotton, so you’ll stay comfortable out there in the warm weather.

Roller Rabbit x Target Paisley Floral Drop Waist Midi A-Line Dress Here’s a fan-favorite piece, which shoppers love, due to the almost vintage-inspired design. It’s sophisticated and filled with character. What more could you want in a dress? With a drop waist and A-line shape, it’s sure to flatter everyone.

Roller Rabbit x Target Floral Tie-Shoulder Tiered Maxi A-Line Dress Everything is just more vibrant in red! This tie-shoulder tiered maxi dress will instantly make you the belle of the ball. Gorgeous, as well as another dress that will complement any body shape.

Roller Rabbit x Target Vacation Drop Waist Mini Dress Here’s a fun, flirty, and spritely dress! It’s going to be hard not to buy all of them from the collection, but I love how breezy and playful this look is, which is perfectly charming for a garden party setting.

Roller Rabbit x Target Starfish Claw Clip Orange A perfectly whimsical hair piece, which adds a bit of a nautical/mermaid flair to your final look! Too cute.

Roller Rabbit x Target Adult Vacation/Star Geo Slide Sandals Yellow/Green Cute and oh-so comfy. That’s all I can ask for in a shoe, really. You can slide right into these sandals and go sit out in the sun for your everyday sandal this spring and summer.

Roller Rabbit x Target Acrylic Goblets Clear I adore the fanciness of these clear goblets. It will turn any old sit-down meal into an unforgettable experience. Perfect for your favorite alcoholic beverage mix or springtime lemonade.

Roller Rabbit x Target Vacation Melamine Dinner Plates Yellow/Green How lovely and festive are these spring-inspired melamine dinner plates? Use them outdoors or in for anaesthetic and zestful spring garden party.

Roller Rabbit x Target Vacation Backpack Tote Cooler Yellow/Green Yeah, I’m pretty certain I’ve never seen a cuter tote bag in all my life. This one takes the cake and can hold 24 cans of your favorite beverage. There’s also an exterior pocket, and you can either carry this in your hand or wear it like a backpack. Versatility is everything!

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