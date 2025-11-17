Starbucks Just Dropped A Brand-New Holiday Drink — With A Catch

Starbucks is launching an all-new holiday beverage, but you won’t find it on their regular menu. Starting November 18, the coffeehouse is bringing a never-before-seen seasonal sip to none other than Target. The partnership introduces the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, which is available exclusively at Starbucks cafés inside Target stores nationwide.

What is the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate like?

Starbucks

Inspired by Target’s seasonal peppermint snacks, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate (pictured above) is super similar to a frozen hot chocolate – only with a peppermint twist. Think of an icy Peppermint Mocha, sans espresso.

Made with Starbucks’ Frappuccino base, the drink is blended with mocha sauce, milk, and ice before it’s poured over some peppermint-flavored whipped cream. The beverage is finished off with more whipped cream and red and green sprinkles. It’s a total treat that embraces the flavors of the season.

“Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is everything you’d expect when you combine Target and Starbucks,” said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials, and beauty at Target. “It’s fun, it’s creative and it’s delicious — an absolute can’t-miss as you get ready to celebrate the holidays.”