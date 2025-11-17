It's the perfect treat for the season.
Starbucks Just Dropped A Brand-New Holiday Drink — With A Catch
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Starbucks is launching an all-new holiday beverage, but you won’t find it on their regular menu. Starting November 18, the coffeehouse is bringing a never-before-seen seasonal sip to none other than Target. The partnership introduces the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, which is available exclusively at Starbucks cafés inside Target stores nationwide.
Read on for everything we know about Starbucks' new holiday drink, exclusively at Target for the season!
What is the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate like?
Starbucks
Inspired by Target’s seasonal peppermint snacks, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate (pictured above) is super similar to a frozen hot chocolate – only with a peppermint twist. Think of an icy Peppermint Mocha, sans espresso.
Made with Starbucks’ Frappuccino base, the drink is blended with mocha sauce, milk, and ice before it’s poured over some peppermint-flavored whipped cream. The beverage is finished off with more whipped cream and red and green sprinkles. It’s a total treat that embraces the flavors of the season.
“Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is everything you’d expect when you combine Target and Starbucks,” said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials, and beauty at Target. “It’s fun, it’s creative and it’s delicious — an absolute can’t-miss as you get ready to celebrate the holidays.”
When can I order the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate?
Starbucks
Starbucks’ new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate will be available nationwide on November 18. Target Circle 360 members can unlock early access to the drink on November 17.
How can I get the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate this season?
Starbucks
The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate will be orderable in-store or the Target app with Drive Up. Prices start at $5.95 for a grande size, though they can vary by market. The drink is available for a limited time while supplies last, so now’s the time to try it!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news and menu updates!