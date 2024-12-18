15 A New Day Finds At Target That Look Totally "Bougie" – Without The Huge Price Tag
Target has so many good fashion finds, and the best part is you can easily track down luxe-looking styles that don’t have that luxe-level price tag. Their A New Day line in particular is packed with everything from everyday basics to statement pieces, all of which won’t break the bank. Everything they sell is my style to a tee, plus I truly can’t get over their shoe game. I scrolled through the entire A New Day collection and found 15 amazingly affordable styles you can wear everywhere!
Scroll to see the best A New Day finds at Target to shop now!
A New Day Clothing Finds
Target
Button-Front Vest
Vests totally became the official-unofficial cool girl uniform over the summer, but that doesn't mean you can't wear one well into winter. Pair this pick with matching trousers and kitten heels for an unforgettably sleek outfit!
Target
Long Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress
The bubble hem on this midi dress feels oh-so fancy for special occasions like dinner parties and cocktail hours. I think the off-the-shoulder moment is super flattering, too!
Target
Maxi Slip Skirt
Channel your inner '90s fashionista with this $28 slip skirt that comes in 8 different stylish colors. You can style it with practically everything from sweaters (for colder months) to tank tops (for warmer months).
Target
Classic Trench Coat
Put on a trench coat once, and you'll instantly feel like that girl. This $45 jacket is the perfect excuse to layer up this winter!
Target
Slim Fit Long Sleeve Ribbed Boat Neck T-Shirt
This long sleeve tee is quite literally perfect. The boat neck is flattering and feminine, plus I love that the overall fit isn't too tight nor too loose – just comfy enough! You can wear it with everything this winter and spring.
Target
Faux Fur Jacket
Yeah, this jacket is it. Not only is it gonna make a statement, it'll keep you quite cozy and warm!
Target
Faux Suede Midi A-Line Skirt
This $35 faux suede skirt had me fooled for real suede, making it one of the best luxe-looking A New Day finds at Target right now. The paneling is super neat, adding a good amount of visual interest to this gorgeously unique terra cotta color.
Target
Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are in their prime this time of year, but it can be hard to find one that checks off all my boxes. Luckily, this $40 knit one is just modest enough, but has plenty of playful details to make it feel more elegant: the leg slit and turtleneck look adorable.
Target
Ballon Long Sleeve Tie Front Blouse
This Scandi-style tie-up top is ideal for work outfits and low-key weekend outings. I will never get over the bows! It also comes in a serene purple color and a bold zebra print, if that's more your vibe.
Target
High-Rise Wide Leg Pleated Front Trousers
The extra-wide legs on these pleated trousers are right in line with today's trends, plus, they're uber-flattering for any figure. I love the idea of wearing them with ballet flats or chunky boots for a sophisticated 'fit!
Target
Long Sleeve Knit Ballet Maxi Dress
You can do all the swirling and twirling in this cute maxi dress! The length hits right around the shins so you can still show off your favorite winter boots.
A New Day Shoe Finds
Target
Gigi Embellished Slingback Kitten Heels
Now onto the best part – shoes! A New Day carries a ton of trendy styles, one of which is these sparkling kitten heels. The mesh + rhinestone combo can't be beat, Plus, they're only $30 – perfect for picking up ahead of holiday party season.
Target
Donna Ankle Boots
You can't ever go wrong with a solid pair of black boots. These ankle booties feature a bold pointed toe and block heel to keep every step comfortable.
Target
Jordan Loafer Flats
Put some preppy-ness in your step with these chunky loafers! Their limited black and white color palette allows you to easily match them with any outfit.
Target
Issa Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
These mesh ballet flats are everything. They feel super bougie but will only run you $35, which is a fraction of what similar designs go for elsewhere.
