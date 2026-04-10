Gilmore Girls might center mother-daughter relationships between Emily (Kelly Bishop), Lorelai, and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), but I'd argue that coffee is a central character in the show in addition to the titular Gilmore girls. I mean, for crying out loud, the first scene of the entire series is Lorelai (Lauren Graham) grabbing a cup of joe from Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), and she even says at one point that she needs coffee in an IV.

Considering I had a rough morning and I really want to climb back in bed, I completely understand the sentiment. Well, Lauren Graham just revealed her secrets for making her perfect cup of coffee — so I compiled everything into one place for you, obviously.

Here's how Lorelai Gilmore herself, Lauren Graham, makes her coffee every day.

Lauren Graham's Coffee Recipe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Graham (@laurengraham) After using her Philips espresso machine to pull some coffee (it looks like she might have the Philips 3300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine), Lauren Graham opts for some So Delicious coconut creamer to add some flavor. She also reveals that at Christmastime, she likes to add whipped cream on top — until she thought to herself, "Why can't it be Christmas all the time?" I love that sentiment! My go-to coffee recipe during the holidays is eggnog as creamer, so maybe I'll give that another go this spring. (Although when the weather gets warmer, I'm a sucker for a rose flavored iced latte). Lauren Graham adds a little cinnamon on top and drops a sugar cube inside.

Wait — how does Lorelai Gilmore take her coffee? As far as Lorelai Gilmore goes, it looks like every time she grabs some coffee, she just drinks it black (Rory too for that matter). The funny thing is, there's been a longstanding rumor that Alexis Bledel never actually liked coffee. The rumor seems to have come from YourTango in 2013, but ahead of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016, she revealed she loves any "winter beverage." "Give me a hot drink and I’m happy," she told Marie Claire. "Hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee… I like all winter beverages!"

Let us know how you like to drink your coffee on Instagram.