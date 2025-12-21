9 Cozy Winter Romance Movies (That Aren't About Christmas)

As fun as the holidays can be, they can also be a little over the top, especially when you’ve already binged all your favorite Christmas movies. Once I get to the place of Christmas overwhelm, I typically turn to my favorite cozy films that aren’t related to Christmas. So get ready to bundle up in your favorite throw blanket while binge-watching these cozy winter romance films!

Scroll to see all the coziest winter romance movies to curl up with right now!

Miramax Bridget Jones’s Diary — Stream on Pluto TV This will never not be my ultimate comfort movie. While most romcom leads have the perfect, airbrushed lives, Bridget, on the other hand, is always handed the short end of the stick. This feels like a refreshing change of pace for audiences (like me!) who can relate. That is, of course, until her brooding Mr. Darcy comes in to steal her away, of course.

Netflix Love At First Sight — Stream on Netflix I absolutely adore this cozy little winter film, about two people who fall in love on an airplane despite never intending to cross paths. It has a bit of a Before Sunrise vibe, so if you’re a sucker for chance encounter romances, you’ll love Love at First Sight.

Focus Features Anna Karenina — Stream on Apple TV You definitely don’t want to skip out on this gorgeous adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s legendary novel, Anna Karenina, starring Keira Knightley. The breathtaking performances and stunning winter backdrop will have you in awe from start to finish.

DreamWorks Pictures Just Like Heaven — Stream on Apple TV Two of the 2000s' favorite stars, Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, come together for this romantic comedy with a bit of a Ghost vibe. David finds himself falling for a ghost haunting his new apartment, and unsurprisingly, Witherspoon and Ruffalo have some amazing chemistry.

Twentieth Century Fox When Harry Met Sally — Stream on Starz Who could pass up on When Harry Met Sally, directed by the one and only Rob Reiner? To honor his legacy and work, be sure to re-watch this classic friends-to-lovers romance, which singlehandedly took the romcom genre to a whole new level.

Warner Bros. Entertainment The Lake House — Stream on Prime Video It’s hard not to fall in love with this cozy wintertime romance starring the one and only Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock! The pair have a bit of a thing for playing lovers, as we previously saw in 1994’s Speed. Additionally, Reeves and Bullock will star in an upcoming MGM film that’s currently under wraps. These two can’t get enough of each other, can they?

Hallmark Remember Sunday — Stream on Tubi Here’s a lovely romantic movie set in wintertime, starring Alexis Bledel and Zachary Levi. I love the quirky storyline and cozy winter backdrop, making it the perfect film to stream for the season.

Walt Disney Studios Ice Princess — Stream on Disney+ Ice Princess, starring the late Michelle Trachtenberg, is the perfect winter film that’s unrelated to the holidays. It had every young girl dreaming of being a figure skater and convinced that all they needed was to understand some math equations to accomplish their dreams. There’s also a sweet love story that makes the movie even more appealing.

TriStar Pictures Sleepless In Seattle — Stream on Starz A few years after Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally, he reconnected with Meg Ryan, this time as a costar in Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle. With Tom Hanks as the main love interest, it’s impossible not to fall in love with this romcom. Which film will you be cozying up with first? I have my mug of hot cocoa ready, and I’m all set to start my binge-watch!

