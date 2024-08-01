A Britney Spears Movie Is Officially Happening — Here’s Our Dream Cast
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We're so lucky she's a star! Less than a year after her highly publicized memoir debuted, a Britney Spears movie is officially in the works! According to Variety, fans can expect to see a biopic on their screens some time in the future!
Now that we've all stopped screaming in excitement, let's focus on how monumental this news is. If you remember, Britney Spears won a huge case to have her conservatorship dismissed last year and shared how excited to was to essentially make her own decisions again. She wasted no time by being more active on social media and even penned a bestselling memoir!
Now, we're set to see her life through her eyes. Here's what the pop star had to say about the project — and everything else you need to know!
When did Britney Spears share news about her movie?
She eagerly shared a cryptic message on X today that signals she's been working on something special with film producer Marc Platt. Several fans expressed nothing but surprise and excitement about the tweet, but our favorite comment is, "Britney Spears coming to save the world."
Who won the bidding war for Britney Spears' movie?
Universal Pictures
Varietyreports that Universal beat out the competition in the bidding war for the rights to Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me. With movies like Mamma Mia!, Ray, and Walk the Line among some of the major motion films they're behind, it seems like this is the best place for Britney's biopic to take shape.
Who's going to direct the Britney Spears biopic?
Universal Pictures
Jon M. Chu is set to direct this biopic, and it's reportedly based on The Woman in Me (via Entertainment Weekly). He's known for projects like Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians, and four of the Step Up movies.
When will the Britney Spears biopic be released?
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A release date hasn't been shared yet, but we'll give you an update as soon as we have more information!
Who do we think should be cast as Britney?
Photo by Eddy Chen / HBO
We've been talking about this since last year, but we already have a few amazing ideas about who should play Britney in her biopic. It's hard for anyone to truly be Britney, but that's okay!
- Sydney Sweeney: From Euphoriato Anyone But You, Sydney knows how to dig into the heart of her characters' emotions to make you forget she's acting. Given everything Britney Spears has experienced, she's the first person that comes to mind!
- Sabrina Carpenter: Similar to Britney Spears, Sabrina Carpenter's affiliated with Disney (Girl Meets World) and is a rising pop star with hits like this year's Espresso. Plus, we're sure this petite pop star could easily pull off all the singing and dancing required for the role!
- Millie Bobby Brown: Millie was the first person to actually mention how much she'd love to play Britney Spears in a biopic. "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney...would be Britney Spears," she told Drew Barrymore. She feels like she can relate to Britney's life being in the spotlight from the time she was a kid and had no problem revealing how much she admires her. Though Britney herself isn't so bought in, we still think it could be a great fit!
What did Britney Spears talk about in "The Woman in Me"?
Amazon
The Woman in Me was one of the most popular celebrity memoirs published last year, covering everything from Britney Spears' upbringing, rise to fame, relationships, and more. Fans were interested to read her POV considering the highly controversial conservatorship she was under for years.
The star didn't hold back and even gave us an inside look at her former relationship with *NSYNC frontman Justin Timberlake. We also got a chance to learn more about her relationship with her family.
There were several jaw-on-the-floor moments that made fans lash out, but Britney shared an apology on social media about how her words were received. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," she wrote (via Entertainment Weekly).
Despite other people's responses, it seems like the world was just glad to see Britney share her own words about her life after being silenced for so long.
