How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Without Tickets (Yes, Really)
It’s been over a year since Olivia Rodrigo spilled her Guts with a new album, and fans have been living it up at her concerts around the country. The pop/rock singer's Guts tour includes everything from creative camera work to bold visuals to Liv flying around the stadium on a moon — and even if you weren't able to score tickets the first time around, you'll be able to watch the tour soon. It's coming to Netflix!
Is the Guts tour streaming?
Wake up Livies!— Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2024
Get the best seat in the house when Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour comes to Netflix on October 29! Good idea, right? pic.twitter.com/SjDJUrAqF6
Netflix announced the Guts tour will start streaming on October 29! Halloweekend plans: made.
What's on the Guts tour setlist?
Each concert features the best songs from both Guts and Sour, meaning fans will get a two-in-one experience! Here's the full Guts tour setlist.
- Bad Idea Right?
- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Vampire
- Traitor
- Driver's License
- Teenage Dream
- Pretty Isn't Pretty
- Love is Embarrassing
- Making the Bed
- Logical
- Enough for You
- Lacy
- So American
- Jealousy, Jealousy
- Happier
- Favorite Crime
- Deja Vu
- The Grudge
- Brutal
- Obsessed
- All-American B—tch
- Good 4 U
- Get Him Back!
How long is the Guts tour?
Olivia Rodrigo's set for the Guts tour is 90 minutes long. It's the perfect amount of time to really get into the music and have a blast with your friends, but I will admit it was nice to not get home at midnight. Soak up every moment!!
Rodrigo's music videos have the same edgy, Gen Z vibe as the tour. Directed by Petra Collins, the music video for "bad idea right?" follows the thrills and throes of hooking up with an ex.
The visuals for "vampire" reflect the breakout tune, which follows Rodrigo's deepest feelings about fame.
Fall Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour Dates
- Impact Arena (Bangkok, Thailand); Sept. 15-16
- Jamsil Arena (Seoul, South Korea); Sept. 20-21
- AsiaWorld-Arena (Hong Kong, China); Sept. 24
- Ariake Arena (Tokyo, Japan); Sept. 27-28
- Singapore Indoor Stadium (Singapore); Oct. 1-2
- Philippine Arena (Bocaue, Philippines); Oct. 5
- Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia); Oct. 10
- Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia); Oct. 13-14
- Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney, Australia); Oct. 17-18
- Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney, Australia); Oct. 21-22
2025 Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour Dates
- Lollapalooza Argentina (Buenos Aires, Argentina); March 21-23
- Lollapalooza Chile (Santiago, Chile); March 21-23
- Festival Estereo Picnic (Bogotá, Colombia); March 27-30
- Lollapalooza Brasil (São Paulo, Brasil); March 28-30
Spring Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour Dates
- Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs, CA); Feb. 23
- Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ); Feb. 24
- Toyota Center (Houston, TX); Feb. 27
- Moody Center (Austin, TX); Feb. 28
- American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX); March 1
- Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA); March 2
- Amway Center (Orlando, FL); March 5
- Kaseya Center (Miami, FL); March 6
- Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC); March 8
- Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN); March 9
- Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO); March 12
- CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE); March 13
- Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN); March 15
- Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI); March 16
- United Center (Chicago, IL); March 19
- United Center (Chicago, IL); March 20
- Nationwide Arena (Columbus, OH); March 22
- Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI); March 23
- Bell Centre (Montreal, QC); March 26
- Bell Centre (Montreal, QC); March 27
- Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON); March 29
- Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON); March 30
- TD Garden (Boston, MA); April 1
- TD Garden (Boston, MA); April 2
- Madison Square Garden (New York, NY); April 5-6
- Madison Square Garden (New York, NY); April 8-9
- 3Arena (Dublin, Ireland); April 30
- 3Arena (Dublin, Ireland); May 1
- Co-op Live (Manchester, UK); May 3
- Co-op Live (Manchester, UK); May 4
- OVO Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland); May 7
- OVO Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland); May 8
- Utilita Arena (Birmingham, UK); May 10
- Utilita Arena (Birmingham, UK); May 11
- The O2 (London, UK); May 14-15
- The O2 (London, UK); May 17-18
- Sportpaleis (Antwerp, Belgium); May 22
- Ziggo Dome (Amsterdam, Netherlands); May 24
- Ziggo Dome (Amsterdam, Netherlands); May 25
- Spektrum (Oslo, Norway); May 28
- Royal Arena (Copenhagen, Denmark); May 30
Summer Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour Dates
- Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin, Germany); June 1
- Barclays Arena (Hamburg, Germany); June 4
- Festhalle (Frankfurt, Germany); June 5
- Olympiahalle (Munich, Germany); June 7
- Unipol Arena (Bologna, Italy); June 9
- Hallenstadion (Zurich, Switzerland); June 11
- Lanxess Arena (Cologne, Germany); June 12
- Accor Arena (Paris, France); June 14
- Accor Arena (Paris, France); June 15
- Palau Sant Jordi (Barcelona, Spain); June 18
- WizInk Center (Madrid, Spain); June 20
- Altice Arena (Lisbon, Portugal); June 22
- Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA); July 19
- Capital One Arena (Washington, DC); July 20
- State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA); July 23
- Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY); July 24
- T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO); July 26
- Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK); July 27
- Ball Arena (Denver, CO); July 30
- Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT); July 31
- Chase Center (San Francisco, CA); Aug. 2
- Chase Center (San Francisco, CA); Aug. 3
- Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA); Aug. 6
- Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA); Aug. 7
- Rogers Arena (Vancouver, BC); Aug. 9
- Moda Center (Portland, OR); Aug. 10
- Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA); Aug. 13-14
- Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA); Aug. 16-17
- Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA); Aug. 20-21
@livbedumb Replying to @Lexi (Taylor’s Version) ♬ original sound - Elsie Silver
For fans wondering "Will there be a Guts tour?", Rodrigo enlisted the help of a popular TikTok audio to reply to a comment reading, “When do you think you’ll go on tour?” – although her reply was severely open-ended, and didn’t actually answer the question at all.
“Oh my goodness, I love this question,” the audio rang out, finishing with an incomplete: “Um, I think–” and it cut off. She looked elated in the video, and no wonder. The Guts tour was one of the most fun parts about 2024!
Check back here for the latest news on the Olivia Rodrigo tour!
