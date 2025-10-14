The 'Gilmore Girls' boyfriend debate is never ending.
Scott Patterson Just Revealed Which Team He's On — & It's The Most Luke Answer Ever
Lauren Graham has been very vocal about the fact she refuses to choose between Rory's boyfriends. Even at her Hollywood Walk of Fame speech, where she gave Team Logan a few points, she said, “[It's] just points! Just points! It’s an ongoing points system. It isn’t done yet.” Well, another parent figure in Rory's life just broke their silence on the decades-old debate: Scott Patterson. And it's the most-Luke answer ever.
Here's what Scott Patterson had to say about Rory's boyfriends on Gilmore Girls.
Despite the passionate fan discussions, Scott Patterson told People that he doesn't actually have an opinion. “Don't care about any of it,” he joked. “They're all bums to me.”
Any Gilmore Girls fan will know that the aforementioned "bums" include Dean, Jess, and Logan; despite the fact Tristan had major endgame potential and Marty was a total sweetheart, they're not usually included in the major debate.
“Rory needs to mature out of these experiences with these boys," Scott continued. "There's fresh blood out there for her. She needs to redefine what she wants with her life, for her life. And I think that's with a completely new person."
I could totally see Rory with someone driven, academic, and kind, rather than someone who brings out the worst parts of her personality...
“I've been in either camp one time or another in the past, but now I'd like to see her have a completely new experience. None of these relationships worked out, and there's a reason for that because they weren't meant to," he added. "You put the type of brain power and talent that [creator] Amy and Dan Palladino bring on an empty piece of paper, then they can create something really unique and wonderful in a new presence in Rory's life."
Who knows — maybe we'll see someone brand new in a Gilmore Girls sequel!
This isn't the first time Scott Patterson has surprised us. Last summer, he revealed the one Gilmore Girls fact that still "shocks" him: the fact Lauren Graham never won an Emmy. Yeah, I'm with you there, Scott.
