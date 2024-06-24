Scott Patterson Just Shared The 'Gilmore Girls' Fact That Still Shocks Him
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Gilmore Girls had PLENTY of surprises. Jess leaving Stars Hollow, Luke having a daughter he didn't know about, Rory dropping out of Yale ("WHY did you DROP out of YALE?!" we all say in unison). But according to actor Scott Patterson, there's one Gilmore Girls shocker that beats all the others.
Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore on the cult classic TV show, shared a recent Instagram post featuring an old issue of TV Guide. Lauren stands with Scott Patterson on the cover, along with the words "Gilmore Girls Shocker! Lorelai's life will be turned upside down!"
"Friends, help," she says in the caption. "What was the shocker?"
Fans and friends started flooding the comments with their guesses. "LORELAI FINDING OUT ABOUT APRIL," one comment reads, while another guesses "Rory dropping out of Yale and Lorelai [proposing] to Luke."
"It was Kirk’s independent film," another jokes. Considering Kirk is my favorite Gilmore Girls character, I'm here for this! But Scott Patterson also weighed in with his own shocker.
Lauren Graham/Instagram
"The shocker was, and remains, the bizarre reality that you not only didn't win an Emmy, but you didn't win multiple Emmy's for your portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore," he says. "Also a shocker that TV Guide sold for $2.49."
Lauren Graham totally embodies Lorelai Gilmore, and turned her into one of the most beloved TV moms — and TV characters — in the history of entertainment. Lorelai simply wouldn't be the same without Lauren's wit, perfect comedic timing, and playful sass. I'm also baffled that Lauren never won an Emmy (although she did win a Teen Choice Award). Maybe Lauren will get another chance at an Emmy if we get Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life season 2?
Lead image via Saeed Adyani/Netflix
