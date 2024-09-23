Scott Patterson Is "Always Hopeful" For Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Netflix's A Year in the Life premiered in 2016, nine years after Gilmore Girls season 7 ended, which meant the characters we'd become so familiar with were in completely different life stages. "We have a Rory that's not successful and is struggling with life," Patterson says. "I think that was a tough pill to swallow, watching Rory struggle so much, and the fact that Luke and Lorelai didn't have any children, they didn't even have one, that they weren't married."
However, despite the fact the Netflix series doesn't have the same magic we feel in early seasons of Gilmore Girls, watching Rory, Luke, and Lorelai deal with their own struggles feels very similar to coming-of-age in the real world, where life doesn't feel quite as limitless as it does when you're a kid. But Scott Patterson, who's currently watching the Netflix miniseries for his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast, is enjoying every moment.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
"I'm really kind of loving these [miniseries] episodes," he says. "I read the reviews. I know people aren't real happy with them. I was thrilled with 'Summer.' I thought it was really kind of crazy and experimental, and it took a lot of risks...I've been thoroughly entertained, I really have. And that's really the point, isn't it?"
Netflix's 10-year deal with Warner Bros. expires by 2026, which means they could be signing another deal in the next two to three years. Scott Patterson says that getting the gang back together is all "a matter of schedules...when it's getting a lot of people together who are really busy."
While we probably won't be seeing a reunion in the near future, Patterson does tease the rewatch podcast "has a little bit of an announcement coming," and that the show's 25th anniversary is coming up next year. "Wouldn't it be nice to announce something for the 25th anniversary? Who the heck knows?"
Check out The Best Fall Gilmore Girls Episodes To Bookmark For Your Rewatch!
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!