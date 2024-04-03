Scream 7 Is Officially On Its Way
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Scream 6 was one of the hottest movies of 2023, and we've been looking forward to Scream 7 since the credits started rolling! I'm super excited to see Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott, but it also looks like Friends star Courteney Cox is in talks to return to the slasher franchise, too. Here's everything we know about the new movie.
Is Scream 7 confirmed?
Image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
Yes, Scream 7 is officially happening! After Scream 6 (which was released in March 2023) became the highest-grossing movie of the whole franchise, a sequel was announced in August of that year. Kevin Williamson, writer for the original 1996 Scream, will direct.
What year is Scream 7 coming out?
Image via Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures
We don't have a Scream 7 release date yet, but given the fact Scream 6 was greenlit in February 2022 and hit theaters in March 2023, we could see Scream 7 in 2025. Scream 6 was such a fun spring movie because outside of Halloween season, anytime around summer feels like the perfect time for a scary movie!
Is Sidney going to be in Scream 7?
Image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
Yes, Sidney Prescott will be in Scream 7! “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” franchise lead Neve Campbell says on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
The actress was not involved in Scream 6 due to salary inequity. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,'" she told Variety ahead of the sixth movie's release. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."
Who else is in the cast of Scream 7?
Image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
In addition to Neve Campbell, we could also reportedly see Courteney Cox reprise her role as Gale Weathers, via Variety. However, we won't see onscreen sisters Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega in Scream 7. It was announced in November 2023 that Melissa would no longer star in the franchise following her posts on the Isreal-Hamas war, while Jenna's absence has been attributed to Wednesday season 2 scheduling conflicts.
What is Scream 7 going to be about?
Image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
We don't have an official plot for Scream 7 quite yet, but I'm feeling confident we'll see Sidney Prescott and (hopefully) Gale Weathers take down another Ghostface. Scream 6 co-writer Guy Busick has the sole writing credit on this new script, as well as Melissa Barrera's 2024 movieAbigail.
Who do you hope to see in Scream 7? Check back here — and our Facebook! — for the latest news on your favorite movies.
Lead image via Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!