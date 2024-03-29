Where Is The Cast Of Friends Now? How To Watch Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, And Matt LeBlanc
I will never say no to watching an episode of Friends. The jokes make me laugh out loud every single time, the outfits changed fashion and beauty in the real world (hello The Rachel!), and there's nothing more iconic than Monica's purple apartment. The cast of Friends embody their roles so well, and thanks to the hilarious moments written into the show, and the fact the series ran for 10 whole seasons, their IRL friendship totally comes through onscreen.
If you've finished your own rewatch for the thousandth time (of both the OG series and the Friends reunion), but still want to see Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, then here are some other movies and TV shows featuring the cast of Friends to add to your watchlist!
Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green
Friends truly launched Jennifer Aniston into A-lister status and the actress has been in a number of movies and TV shows since playing Rachel Green (a role that earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations, and a win for Lead Actress). Jennifer ended up starring in a number of iconic 2000s movies, including Rumor Has It, Marley & Me, He's Just Not That Into You, as well as Just Go with It and both Murder Mystery movies opposite Adam Sandler. She's had two very public marriages, the first with Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and the second with Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.
Courteney Cox as Monica Geller
Before Courteney Cox joined the cast of Friends, she had roles in Family Ties, Seinfeld, and Murder She Wrote. After Friends took off, Courteney landed a leading role in the cult classic Scream franchise and has since appeared in all six original movies (she's also in talks to join Scream 7!). She directed Brandi Carlisle's "Right On Time" music video, and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023! After a 14-year marriage to David Arquette, Courteney Cox has been in a relationship with Johnny McDaid since 2013.
Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Before I watched Friends, I knew Lisa Kudrow from Emma Roberts' standout 2000s movie Hotel For Dogs. Lisa has also starred in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, P.S. I Love You, Emma Stone's Easy A, and Booksmart. She married Michel Stern in 1995, and when she got pregnant with her son Julian in 1998, the pregnancy was written into the show! (Remember when Phoebe serves as her brother's surrogate? Yeah, that's one plot arc I'm pretty sure I'll never forget.) As of 2024, she's an executive producer on the game show 25 Words or Less.
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing
Chandler Bing is tied with Rachel for my favorite Friends character, just like Matthew Perry is my favorite member of the cast of Friends. In between scoring the role of Chandler and waiting for the show to air on television, he worked alongside Gwyneth Paltrow at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 1993. Matthew got Emmy nominations for his work on The West Wing and The Ron Clark Story, and starred in Fools Rush In opposite Salma Hayek and 17 Again.He released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022. Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023.
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani
In addition to Friends, Matt LeBlanc has starred in a number of other movies and TV shows. He was in Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and served as both lead actor and executive producer on Man with a Plan. Even after Friends ended, Matt technically didn't leave the cast of Friends because he got his own spinoff! Joey (which also starred Jennifer Coolidge) aired from 2004-2006 and follows Joey Tribbiani as he tries to make it as an actor in LA.
David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
Before booking Friends, David Schwimmer had roles on Blossom and The Wonder Years. Just like the rest of the cast of Friends, David Schwimmer took some other roles throughout the show's 10-year run. He starred in Band of Brothers, all three Madagascar movies (icon behavior!), and played Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. David directed 10 episodes of Friends and two of Joey! He has one child with his ex-wife Zoë Buckman.
Are the Friends cast Friends now?
Yes, the cast of Friends are still friends today! They often post about each other on social media, and on Courteney Cox's birthday, Jennifer Aniston took the time to point out her friend's best qualities. “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays,” Jennifer says on Instagram. “If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is.”
"[Friends] changed my life in every way," Matthew Perry told People in 2021. "I got the show when I was a 24-year-old man; the show ended when I was 34. It formed my life. And it was the time of my life."
What happened to Joey from Friends?
After the events of the Friends finale, Joey took off to LA to pursue acting in his own spinoff Joey! He moves in with his sister Gina and his nephew Michael. And in true Joey fashion, he soon falls for his superintendent Alexis. The show aired on NBC from 2004 to 2006.
