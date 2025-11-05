Will #MomTok survive this season?
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 Drops So Soon — What To Know!
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be back for season 3, and you can expect it to be as juicy as ever. The Hulu series has become a huge hit. It follows a group of young Mormon influencer moms juggling their religion and personal lives. These women are the embodiment of frenemies. They are bonded by TikTok, but are constantly fighting each other in the midst of drama and chaos.
Now, the drama will return with more secret romances and simmering scandals. All that perfectly curled hair can barely hold together the tension that's sure to come. Double lives, whispered confessions, and gossip disguised as concern will have you on the edge of your seat! Here's everything you need to know about SLOMW season 3.
What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 be about?
Season 2 ended on several cliffhangers, including a backfired coup against the reigning queen of #MomTok and a potential affair that left fans gasping for answers. An early reunion special even aired in July, which hinted at more drama on the horizon.
A majority of the new episodes will probably focus on Jessi's alleged affair with Marciano Brunette from Vanderpump Villa and how that affects Jessi and Demi's friendship. Some women may also begin to question the standards of Mormon culture.
Everything is hanging in the balance. We'll see the truth come out, loyalties tested, and clashes between people who are supposed to be friends. Will the sisterhood emerge intact after this? If their bond is as strong as they think, they can get through absolutely anything!
Who is in the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3?
The main cast includes Demi Engemann, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter, Mayci Neeley, and Whitney Leavitt. The male cast members, also known as the husbands, will surely make some appearances throughout the season.
It was unclear whether Taylor would be returning because, in September, she was announced as the next star of The Bachelorette, but she clarified on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she'll still be on SLOMW.
We don't know how much we'll see of Jen since she decided to stop filming in season 2, episode 6, in order to focus on her mental health. Season 3's first teaser did show that she returned to the group last spring.
Is there a trailer for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3?
Yes! And it's full of all the #MomTok drama you've missed. You can watch it here!
When does 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 premiere?
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 will premiere on November 13. There will be 10 episodes for you to watch and enjoy in the newest season. It will reportedly resume right where season 2 left off.
Where can I watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?
You can stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 on Hulu.
