Yep, it's true: Whitney Leavitt is leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Shanley Kellis/The Ninth House Whitney has been a fan favorite on the series, which debuted in September of 2024 and follows a group of Mormon wives and TikTokers living life in Utah. The show released season 4 in March of 2026, and after Taylor Frankie Paul's reported arrest for assaulting Dakota Mortensen led to her Bachelorette season getting cancelled, it was unsure whether we'd be getting a Mormon Wives season 5. (Hulu did eventually confirm we'd get a season 5). But don't you worry because there will be plenty more opportunities to see Whitney onscreen. Her new movie All For Love follows a podcaster who makes an unexpected connection on a holiday dating app, and, of course, you can always rewatch your favorite scenes from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Hulu "You're having conversations constantly with your peers and sitting in your interviews or confessionals where they're constantly asking you questions about yourself and about a scenario. It can be very therapeutic," Whitney Leavitt told People ahead of season 2, with Taylor Frankie Paul agreeing, "I remember thinking, 'This will do okay. It should do well, given that we all have a story that people haven't heard about, and all of us do have a following. I didn't know the extent of how well it was going to do, so it was shocking as it happened." "The people that are in your messages reaching out, just unexpected people that you have fangirled over, we've all fangirled over," Taylor continues. "So that was really cool to see. And sometimes I just forget that people are out there watching it. It's a nationwide thing. To this day, I still don't think I even realize it, to be honest."

Stay tuned for more news on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 before it drops on Hulu...without Whitney Leavitt, apparently.