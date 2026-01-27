‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 4: Hulu Reveals March Release Date and a ‘MomTok’ Empire in Chaos

After a successful three seasons, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives isn't going anywhere. While Whitney Levitt may not have taken home the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars, she has something else to celebrate: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning for a fourth season.

The show was an instant success when it premiered in 2024. Not only did Levitt find herself on the dance competition show, but Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette. Even though the third season just premiered in November, a fourth installment is already on its way. Here's everything to know!

Keep reading for the latest update on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 before it premieres on Hulu March 12, 2026.

Where Can I Stream Season 4 of The Reality Show? Want to know where you can binge-watch the new season of the reality series? The riveting drama will be available throughout the US exclusively on Hulu starting March 12, 2026. If you want to catch up on all the previous drama (because there’s a lot to keep up with, TBH), you can do so by streaming all three seasons on Hulu.

Who is returning to TSLOMW Season 4? Hulu It looks like most of the cast members from seasons past will be returning for a whole lot more scandal, drama, and riveting plotlines. The returning members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will likely include Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, and Taylor Frankie Paul.

How many episodes are in season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Hulu Christmas has come early, fam, because the showrunners will be blessing us with a whopping 20 episodes for the fourth season of the beloved reality show. Think of all the drama!

What Are Fans Saying About The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4? Hulu Fans are dying to watch the brand new season, thanks to the endless dose of drama and engaging plotlines stirring up for season 4. Many took to the YouTube comments of the date announcement to express their excitement, writing, "Such an addictive show! Guilty pleasure," one user wrote. Another said, "oooo i’m SAT." A third comment totally summarizes my feelings, saying, "March is too far away." How will we wait that long!

I can't believe the Hulu series is already onto its fourth season, but I'm certainly not complaining. I can't wait for the season to drop because I need more of the drama to keep me entertained, and luckily, it doesn't seem like we have to wait very long at all. Follow us on Facebook for more The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives news.