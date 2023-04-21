"Selling Sunset" Season 6 Is Just Around The Corner
The Oppenheim Group is returning for Season 6 of Selling Sunset, and TBH we can’t wait to see what antics our fave luxury realtors get into this year. The Netflix docusoap returns with some old (and new) cast members who you know are ready to take on the Los Angeles real estate market with high hopes and higher heels on May 19th.
Returning cast members Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith will be joined by newbies Bre Tiesi (who shares a child with serial baby daddy Nick Cannon) and Nicole Young for Season 6, in addition to bosses (and IRL twin brothers) Brett and Jason Oppenheim.
Maya Vander, Vanessa Villela, and Christine Quinn are notably missing this season. While fans are definitely excited about what's to come, they have *thoughts* on how the show will perform without Vander and Quinn.
the selling sunset girls better work for their paychecks without christine there because they have been skating by season after season pic.twitter.com/v6S2ZjOBk7— Chris (@chris_alfonsi15) April 14, 2023
even this trailer mentions christine 💀 what will their storylines be now? #sellingsunsethttps://t.co/4MhXINnF6B— Daily Housewives (@DailyHousewives) April 20, 2023
And of course alllllll the memes are already flowing.
When I shower and actually wash my hair pic.twitter.com/pkB5smQJXg— The Opinion Minion (@AnOpinionMinion) April 20, 2023
It will certainly be interesting to see how this season unfolds sans-villain Quinn, but we’re sure there will be no shortage of drama. More importantly, we can’t wait to grab our popcorn and wine Olivia Pope-style to judge stunning, multimillion dollar homes from the comfort of our living rooms.
