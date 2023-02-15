4 Home Decor Color Trends That Will Be All The Rage In 2023
Color lovers unite! From punchy brights to soft pastels, color is big this season in fashion and home. Decorating for a new season can be as simple as swapping out a few pillows, tossing in a lighter throw, or adding a fresh batch of spring flowers in a colorful vase. So open those windows, bring in some fresh blooms and greenery, and rearrange a few things to make your space feel refreshed for spring. Then consider adding a few new touches to renew your space for warmer days ahead with our forecasted top home decor color trends of 2023. Plus, keep reading to shop 44 color-coded buys that will cheer up your space for spring and beyond. Yay for spring!
Mellow Yellow + Mustard
Wellington Plaid Throw Blanket ($128)
This cotton throw says spring all over it. Toss it on a chair or sofa for a welcoming patch of sunny yellow.
Mustard Made Midi Locker ($369)
Add a pop of color to your space while organizing it with this functional piece that features two adjustable shelves (in four parts), two hooks, and a handy cable hole.
Peking Handicraft Daisy Hook Pillow ($24)
Toss the pillow on a sofa, bed, chair and you instantly happy-ify your home.
Lookin' Good Shower Set ($269)
Love adding color in unexpected places -- what a sunny way to start your day!
H&M Yellow Striped Cushion Cover ($28)
This pillow gives us beach towel vibes and we're loving it.
MOMA Knot Cushion ($145)
This cushion by Icelandic designer Ragnheiður Ösps Sigurðardóttir is playful, sculptural, and a total conversation piece — and proves why this yellow shade is one of our top home decor color trends.
Beni Ourain Rug ($585+)
This handmade Moroccan rug, woven by Beni Ouarain tribes, is like a work of art, each one is one of a kind.
Balloon Dog Sculpture ($22+)
Inspired by the original Jeff Koons sculpture, you can have your own balloon dog to brighten your desk or dresser.
LILAC + LAVENDER
Lavender Paintbrush Maze Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
There are so many amazing removable wallpapers to turn a ho-hum wall into wall art. It's the perfect way to change up your space for the season.
Striped Twin Duvet Set ($25)
Give your bed a dose of spring lavender with these bold stripes.
Mustard Made Twinny Locker in Lilac ($549)
Try this larger storage piece for all your winter clothes and home decor. It also makes a fun focal point in any room.
UO Checkerboard Super Plush Throw ($49)
Swap your wooly throws for this colorful yet still cozy blanket.
Jungalow Himaya Throw Blanket ($89)
One of our favorite designers Justina Blakeney designed this wavy print for this lavender throw.
Etsy Butternut Coffee Table ($837+)
Introduce this pastel variety from our top home decor color trends into your home with this curvy piece made with sustainable birch wood. It's perfect for the modern, colorful home.
AZURE + COBALT
UO Check Utensil Holder ($39)
Give your counter a brighter edge with this playful stone utensil holder.
West Elm Sculptural Table Lamp ($120)
This cobalt lamp (in West Elm's kids department) is just the right amount of play for the home office.
Madre Linen Napkins ($84)
Sometimes just a new set of cloth napkins for your next dinner party brightens your mood.
Arno 3-Piece Iron Pot Planter Set ($104)
Bring in more plants indoors or out for spring with this vibrant set of planters.
Hand-Tufted Burke Rug ($420)
Make a statement on the floor with a graphic area rug.
Neon Blue Acrylic Coffee Table ($626+)
This ultra-modern, Scandinavian-inspired table is made of durable, transparent acrylic with wavy edges.
Glass French Press ($85)
Cheery mornings are made with a warm cup and a cobalt French press.
Bright Reds
ban.do Strawberry Field Vase ($27)
It's no surprise that red is making its way onto our home decor color trend hit-list. Top your table with this adorable vase, perfect for spotlighting spring daisies and tulips.
Heather Taylor Home Annabelle Plaid Table Cloth ($131+)
This table cloth makes a brunch or picnic so much more fun and official.
H&M 15-Pack Paper Napkins ($4)
Here's another way to make your table just a little more special.
H&M Glass Candlesticks ($33)
These chic and affordable glass candlesticks will make any dinner party ready to party.
Cherry Disco Balls ($41+)
These sweet cherry disco balls are a cheeky addition to your shelfie, desk, or entry table.
Omar Strong Coral Vases ($85+)
A collab between Raawii home goods and designer Omar Sosa, these bold vases stack together beautifully and come in electric blue too.
Schoolhouse Shelburne Cotton Coverlet ($249)
Layer a pop of retro red on your bed with this cotton and cozy coverlet.
Kindness Pillow ($40)
This pillow sends a message perfect for a happy home.
EVERGREEN
Papillion Vase ($44)
Give your vintage chic home a spring upgrade with this nature-inspired handpainted vase.
Anthropologie Organic Percale Printed Sheet Set ($48+)
Flowers and fauna give your bedroom just the right amount of spring joy.
Elin Dinner Plate ($24)
Mushroom plates are the woodsy decor we're loving this season.
Schoolhouse Sidnie Lamp ($399)
Mushroom-shaped lamp made in Schoolhouse's Portland factory also gives off a modern nature-y vibe.
Open Spaces Shoe Rack ($184)
Make something as utilitarian as a shoe rack get the design treatment with your favorite color.
Sienna Checkered Bench ($649)
This upholstered piece would make a fun ottoman, entry seating, or dining bench.
SOFT + HOT PINK
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($98)
This spring, Barbiecore pinks like the raspberry color below and soft pinks like the violet up top are making homes feel bold and beautiful and full of play.
Pink Wave Acrylic Vase ($19)
A simple bouquet is all you need for this eye-catching vase.
UO Chamberlin Velvet Sofa ($999)
Go big *and* go home with this bold hued sofa.
H&M Metal Napkin Rings ($13)
Add a touch of color to your table with the floral napkin rings -- great for Easter brunch!
Tapestry Girls Seashell Pillow ($35)
These pillows are a little bit throwback, a little bit kitschy, and totally cozy and fun.
H&M Velvet Cushion ($13)
Add a pop of pink to your room with this velvet cushion.
Wren Leyland Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper ($83+)
Retro peel-and-stick wallpaper will give your space a nostalgic yet modern look.
Estelle Stemless Wine Glasses ($75/set of two)
These come in other fun colors too like cobalt and lavender.
Jungalow Tierra Striped Mug Set ($48)
Serve up these playful mugs at all your spring brunches.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.