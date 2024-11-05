Dylan O'Brien Finally Spoke On Those Emily Henry 'Funny Story' Casting Rumors
Have you ever read a book that changed your life? Whether it helps you empathize with other people better or it simply gets you to read a genre you never thought you would, new books hold so much power. That was my experience reading Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation the first time. I had never loved rom-coms before I was introduced to Emily Henry, and suddenly my world became so much more fun and romantic than it was before. And on July 9, the author announced her newest book Funny Story would be getting the movie treatment! Here's everything we know about the upcoming adaptation.
- Emily Henry published Funny Story in April 2024, and the movie adaptation was announced in July.
- The book follows Miles and Daphne, who decide to fake date after getting invited to their exes' wedding.
- Emily Henry herself is writing the screenplay!
Who's in the Funny Story cast?
We don't have an official cast for the Funny Story movie yet, but my pick for Daphne is Lily Collins. And for Miles? Like most of the internet, I'm hoping we see Dylan O'Brien as Miles! He has the earnest, free spirit that make Miles so special — and he's totally down to do the movie if he gets the chance.
"I'm a fan of Emily Henry's, I've had friends who've turned me on to her books and I know a lot of them are now just beginning to get brought to the screen," he says on an episode of the Silence on Set podcast. "[Starring in Funny Story] is certainly not a no for me, I love the rom-com space, I've always wanted to do a rom-com and I feel like we're finally entering a little bit of a Renaissance with that...[But] I have no emails. Unless I've missed one."
Is there a Funny Story movie?
Yes, we're getting a movie inspired by Emily Henry's Funny Story! The story follows children's librarian Daphne, who is stuck in her ex's hometown when he breaks off their engagement to get together with his childhood best friend Petra. With nowhere left to turn, Daphne moves in with Petra's ex Miles. Their friendship starts on shaky ground, but it doesn't take long for Daphne and Miles to come up with a plan to get back at their exes — if they don't fall for each other first.
Who's writing the script for Funny Story?
Emily Henry is writing the script for the Funny Story movie! She knows the material better than anyone so this script is going to capture the magic of the book perfectly.
Who else is involved?
While Funny Story doesn't have a director yet, we do know that Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black & Natalie Sellers and Ryder Picture Company's Aaron Ryder & Andrew Swett will produce.
When did Funny Story by Emily Henry come out?
Funny Story was released on April 23, 2024.
Let us know who you want to see in the Funny Story movie, and check out news on all The Emily Henry Books Being Turned Into Movies for more!
