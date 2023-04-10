Serendipity3 Is Bringing Back Their Record-Breaking $200 Grilled Cheese
We still crave grilled cheeses — even as adults. The nostalgic kids meal is one of the simplest and most delicious sandwiches you can make (aside from the classic peanut butter and jelly, of course). Serendipity3 has taken its grilled cheese to the next level before, and now the coveted menu item is back another time around. The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich is back for National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12th. The food previously beat a Guinness World Record for being the most expensive sandwich in the world — and it still holds that record to this day.
Serendipity3, made famous by Serendipity starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, is actually a famous New York City dessert joint known for its many offerings like frrrozen hot chocolate mix and unique ice cream flavors. The shop even paired up to create The Selena Sundae with Selena Gomez a few years back (fun fact:Gomez is actually an investor and part owner of the brand!). Now, the brick and mortar store has announced the return of its $214 grilled cheese. Why is it so expensive for consumers? Well, the sandwich consists of French Pullman Champagne Bread made with Dom Perignon Champagne and spread with grass-fed white truffle butter.
How One Of Italy's Rarest, Most Expensive Cheeses Is Made | Regional Eats
The real star ingredients here, though, are the 23k edible gold flakes and Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese. According to Business Insider, Caciocavallo Podolico is both rare and one of the most popular cheeses curated in Italy, which is what makes the price skyrocket. In fact, the cheese is so rare that there are only 25,000 cows able to produce this dairy product between May and June.
The sandwich takes at least 48 hours notice to order, which makes sense considering the intensive labor and ingredients that go into the meal. Plus, the grilled cheese is served alongside a South African Lobster Tomato Bisque (don’t argue with us when we say grilled cheese and tomato soup can cure almost anything).
Paying over $200 for a sandwich isn’t necessarily in our budget, but hey, if you are able to make the splurge, then it is definitely a one-of-a-kind tasting experience that’ll make the dent in your wallet worth it!
Image via Serendipity3