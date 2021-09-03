Spice Up Your Lunch With These PB&J Hacks from Reddit
Ah, the PB&J. Simple, delicious, and nostalgic. You really cant go wrong with the many forms of this distinctive flavor combination, from breakfast concoctions to ice cream. If you're a big PB&J fan, you'll be excited to know that in all the years this statement sandwich has been popular, people have found ample ways to hack this delicious treat, making it yummier, more portable, and more creative. Here are some of our favorite hacks from Reddit that will help you take your favorite sammie to the next level.
MAKE-AHEAD HACKS
The Minimalist
To prevent your sandwich from getting soggy, pay close attention to the amount of jell you're applying. As one Redditor put it:
"...use the proper amount of jelly but don't spread it on the whole slice, leave a border. PB on PB seals it in for travel wear and tear."
The Save-For-Later
One reddit user gave the following *genius* advice:
"If making a PB&J sandwich for later consumption, put PB on both sides of the bread and the jelly in the middle. This will keep your bread from soaking up the jelly and getting soggy."
The Honey Hack
This next tip both fortifies your sandwich so it's more durable and portable, AND makes it even more delicious. We didn't even know that was possible... but this hack of using honey on your sandwich has us ready to rush into the kitchen to try it out:
"Try peanut butter on one side and honey on the other. After a few hours in the fridge, the honey crystallizes and gives you an amazing treat."
TOASTING & PREPARATION HACKS
Image via Chris Kursikowski/Unsplash
Grilled PB&J
Another idea we can't believe we haven't tried? Grill your PB&J, like you would with a grilled cheese sandwich. Simple, but brilliant.
We also suggest making your Grilled PB&J fancy by adding some additional flavors. Slice them extra thin with a mandolin, sprinkle cinnamon, and proceed to win. Some people also add bacon.
The Double-Toast
Want a PB&J creation that's toasty and flaky on the outside but soft and gooey on the inside? Try this hack:
"If you have a wide enough toaster put both slices of bread in together. You get an outside toasted inside warm and soft sandwich."
The Half-Toast
...or this one from the same thread, which will help your peanut butter get nice and gooey, but preserve the softness of the jelly side of your sammie:
"try toasting just one piece of bread, put the PB on this piece for melty goodness, then spread the jelly on the soft piece. Simple, but effective."
CREATIVE APPROACHES
Image via Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash
PB&J 2.0
Finally, don't limit yourself to just jelly and peanut butter! This Redditor uses all sorts of flavors in their PB&Js, from standard jams and nut butters to Nutella, whipped cream, and honey.
The Hollowed Out Method
What if your PB&J was less like a sandwich, and more like a jelly donut with a pocket of gooey sweetness in the middle? That's essentially the hack This Redditor shared.
Instructions:
- Spread a thin layer of peanut butter on one slice of the bread.
- Spread a second, thicker layer around the edges of that slice, essentially creating a space in the middle.
- On the second slice, skip step 1, but do step 2.
- Place the jelly in the "moat" you've formed on slice one.
- Put the two slices together to create a delicious, drip-free jelly pocket.
PB&J Poptarts
Feeling lazy? Don't even bother making a PB&J sandwich. Just grab a peanut butter Poptart and throw in some grape jelly, like this Redditor did.
