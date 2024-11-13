John Krasinski Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive — & Emily Blunt Has THOUGHTS
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's official: John Krasinski is now PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. If you ask us, John Krasinski will always be Jim from The Office, but I think this new distinction will do just fine, too. Last year Patrick Dempsey won the top spot, giving us silver fox sex appeal, and we love that PEOPLE went in a different direction with our favorite actor-director this time. Here's everything to know about this fine gentleman — including what his wife, Emily Blunt, has to say about it all.
John Krasinski shares his thoughts on being PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
No one knows how to do dead-pan humor like John Krasinski (unless your name is Ryan Reynolds, of course 😉). His response to winning was, "Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," (via PEOPLE). He followed up with, "That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."
Of course Emily Blunt couldn't resist making a little joke...
We know Emily Blunt has a great sense of humor too, so it comes as no surprise that she had a little something to say to John about his new title. Besides being "very excited" about his win, she apparently told him she'd willingly plaster his face all over their home, wallpaper-style (via PEOPLE). The Jack Ryan actor said, "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."
TODAY also reports the actor revealed Emily may pile on the housework given all this newfound attention. "I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she'll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'" We don't see a problem with that!
Here's everything Sexiest Man Alive, John Krasinski is working on right now:
Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video
He recently wrote, directed, and starred in this year's IF — a film Ryan Reynolds also appears in — which follows a young girl's introduction to a vast world of imaginary friends. It almost feels like the heartwarming TV show Foster's Home of Imaginary Friends, albeit the young girl is dealing with possibly losing her only living parent.
Next up, fans will get to see John star in Fountain of Youth alongside Natalie Portman, according to Deadline. They'll star as a brother and sister who are determined to claim the actual Fountain of Youth for themselves.
Deadline also reports that he'll take the lead role in the upcoming Jack Ryan film. A premiere date hasn't been announced yet, but we do know Amazon MGM Studios is behind it!
Watch John Krasinski's full reaction to being PEOPLE'S Sexiest Man Alive
