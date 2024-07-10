Lisa Kudrow's New Apple Show 'Time Bandits' Has A Hilarious 'Friends' Nod
Growing up with American Girl dolls and period dramas like Little Women meant I always wanted to time travel. (Siri, play "I Hate It Here" by Taylor Swift). That feeling never quite went away — and thanks to Bridgerton and My Lady Jane, not only do I want to check out another time period, but I'd love to experience a little magic along the way. Enter: Apple TV+'s new TV show Time Bandits. The series follows a group of thieves who take in an 11-year-old history nerd and set out to save his parents. The trailer is colorful, fun, and is exactly the kind of summer adventure you've been waiting for!
Is Time Bandits being remade?
Yes, there's a new Time Bandits coming to Apple TV+ this summer! The comedy, which stars Taika Waititi and Lisa Kudrow, follows a less-than-popular 11-year-old who's obsessed with history. But he gets a whole new look at his favorite time periods when he joins a group of time-traveling thieves in a quest to save his parents.
This plot got even better when I remembered all of Phoebe Buffay's past lives in Friends. I wonder if she was a time bandit too? ;)
When is the new Time Bandits TV show coming out?
Apple TV+
You can stream Time Bandits on Apple TV+ July 24, 2024. Check out the rest of our Most-Anticipated Summer TV Shows to see all the other awesome titles coming out this year.
Who's in the Time Bandits cast?
Apple TV+
The new Apple TV+ show stars Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, and Kiera Thompson.
