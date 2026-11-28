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Get ready to #ShopSmall!
20 Small Business Gifts Worth Shopping This Holiday Season
Brit + Co
By Meredith HolserNov 28, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer
As the former Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, Meredith covered everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best Trader Joe's grocery finds to splurge-worthy shoes and life-changing beauty products.
See Full Bio
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If you’re anything like me, you avoid hectic, crowded, people-y situations like it’s an Olympic sport. That’s exactly how I view the Black Friday buzz. Though the deals are exceptional, I’d rather just stay home reveling in the greatness of my lingering Thanksgiving food coma and prepping for an even better event: Small Business Saturday.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is reserved for supporting local and small businesses, which is something we love to do year-round here at B+C. #ShopSmall gives you the opportunity to not only get unique gifts for yourself or loved ones (that you can’t find at department stores), but to also support local owners pursuing their dreams. We’ve rounded up some amazing gifts from small businesses across the web for you to explore this year. Now that Thanksgiving’s over, it's time to relax with a festive cocktail in hand. Get ready to scroll for the best gifts from small businesses.
Shop these small business gifts this season!
Leaves of Leisure
Leaves of Leisure Snow Angel Tea
Warm up with a lovely cup of organic tea, thanks to Leaves of Leisure.
June Paper Market
June Paper Market Daily Undated Planner
This is just what you need to organize your weeks!
Sweet Addison's
Sweet Addison's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Deliver these salty and sweet gluten-free, seed-oil-free, soft-baked cookies, handmade in Dallas.
Axiology
Axiology 3-in-1 Balmie Crayon Super Fan Pack
Founded in 2014 in Bend, Oregon, this 100% vegan brand offers 14 eco-friendly, multi-use Balmie crayons for eyes, lips, and cheeks—handmade with nine natural ingredients. The perfect clean beauty gift!
Freedom Apothecary
Freedom Apothecary Green Tea Butter ($35)
Soothe and protect dry skin with this clean body butter.
Pezel Puzzles
Pezel Puzzles Sugar Daddy 1000 Piece Puzzle
Puzzles are the perfect gift for homebodies.
Etsy
Emerald Coast France Organic Irish Sea Moss Face Mask
This face mask will quench dry skin from this season.
Irieveda Baking Spirits
Irieveda Baking Spirits Bright Bundle
This holiday spice bundle will be the perfect gift for the baker in your life.
Etsy
ByMayilly Wish Paper & Matches Kit
Gather with friends for the new year and set new intentions for the new year with this kit.
Good Mood
Melissa Lakey Art They All Enjoyed the Flowers That Spring
This print will bring some color into your space.
JJ Paperie & Co
JJ Paperie & Co Watercolor Holiday Flowers Greeting Card
Send a thoughtful card this year handmade in watercolor from artist Johana of JJ Paperie & Co.
Meashell Jewelry
Meashell 14K Gold Saltwater Pearls
Splurge-gift someone you love (or yourself) this stunning saltwater teardrop pearl necklace in 14K gold. Handcrafted in San Francisco, it's made with real gemstones and gold.
Etsy
Merry Christmas Sweatshirt
Celebrate the season with a festive sweater that makes a great gift too!
Total Wine & More
Two Chicks Cocktails Sparkling Vodka Cutea
This small biz knows how to do canned cocktails right.
Etsy
Lobos Earrings Groovy Brass Earrings
Sporting fun earrings always manifests the utmost confidence.
Christine My Linh
Christine My Linh Catching Stars On The Moon Pin
Garnish your fave tote bag with some cute pins like this one.
Go Easy
Go Easy Delta 9 Gummies
Take some time to relax before the New Year with Go Easy's gummies.
Etsy
The Ponnery Boba Milk Tea Earrings
BRB, on a boba run.
I See You Wellness Detox + Purify Bath Salts
You can never go wrong with gifting some self-care to your well-deserving fam and friends!
Juice Ceramics Seafoam Checkerboard Mug x Free People
Perfect for hot chocolate season. Yum.
Ellastrated Together We Bloom Print
Such a sweet design to gift to your bestie.
Browse more of our gift guides to find the perfect gift for that special someone!
This post has been updated.
holiday gift ideasholiday decorholiday recipesunique gift ideasshopping rounduphandmade giftsholiday shoppingshoppinggift guideetsyblack fridaysmall businessholidays
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