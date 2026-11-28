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Get ready to #ShopSmall!

20 Small Business Gifts Worth Shopping This Holiday Season

Brit + Co

By Meredith HolserNov 28, 2026

Meredith Holser

Affiliate and Food Writer

As the former Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, Meredith covered everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best Trader Joe's grocery finds to splurge-worthy shoes and life-changing beauty products.

See Full Bio

Recommended for you

If you’re anything like me, you avoid hectic, crowded, people-y situations like it’s an Olympic sport. That’s exactly how I view the Black Friday buzz. Though the deals are exceptional, I’d rather just stay home reveling in the greatness of my lingering Thanksgiving food coma and prepping for an even better event: Small Business Saturday.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is reserved for supporting local and small businesses, which is something we love to do year-round here at B+C. #ShopSmall gives you the opportunity to not only get unique gifts for yourself or loved ones (that you can’t find at department stores), but to also support local owners pursuing their dreams. We’ve rounded up some amazing gifts from small businesses across the web for you to explore this year. Now that Thanksgiving’s over, it's time to relax with a festive cocktail in hand. Get ready to scroll for the best gifts from small businesses.

Shop these small business gifts this season!

Leaves of Leisure

Warm up with a lovely cup of organic tea, thanks to Leaves of Leisure.

June Paper Market

This is just what you need to organize your weeks!

Sweet Addison's

Deliver these salty and sweet gluten-free, seed-oil-free, soft-baked cookies, handmade in Dallas.

Axiology

Founded in 2014 in Bend, Oregon, this 100% vegan brand offers 14 eco-friendly, multi-use Balmie crayons for eyes, lips, and cheeks—handmade with nine natural ingredients. The perfect clean beauty gift!

Freedom Apothecary

Soothe and protect dry skin with this clean body butter.

Pezel Puzzles

Puzzles are the perfect gift for homebodies.

Etsy

This face mask will quench dry skin from this season.

Irieveda Baking Spirits

This holiday spice bundle will be the perfect gift for the baker in your life.

Etsy

Gather with friends for the new year and set new intentions for the new year with this kit.

Good Mood

This print will bring some color into your space.

JJ Paperie & Co

Send a thoughtful card this year handmade in watercolor from artist Johana of JJ Paperie & Co.

Meashell Jewelry

Splurge-gift someone you love (or yourself) this stunning saltwater teardrop pearl necklace in 14K gold. Handcrafted in San Francisco, it's made with real gemstones and gold.

Etsy

Celebrate the season with a festive sweater that makes a great gift too!

Total Wine & More

This small biz knows how to do canned cocktails right.

Etsy

Sporting fun earrings always manifests the utmost confidence.

Christine My Linh

Garnish your fave tote bag with some cute pins like this one.

Go Easy

Take some time to relax before the New Year with Go Easy's gummies.

Etsy

BRB, on a boba run.

You can never go wrong with gifting some self-care to your well-deserving fam and friends!

Perfect for hot chocolate season. Yum.

Such a sweet design to gift to your bestie.

Browse more of our gift guides to find the perfect gift for that special someone!

This post has been updated.

holiday gift ideasholiday decorholiday recipesunique gift ideasshopping rounduphandmade giftsholiday shoppingshoppinggift guideetsyblack fridaysmall businessholidays

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