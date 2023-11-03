27 Insane Target Black Friday Deals That You Need To Shop RN
The Target Black Friday (now through November 27) deals came early this year, with most of them being available to 'add to cart' literally right now. Whether you're shopping for gifting szn or a little somethin'-somethin' for yourself, Target Black Friday is one sale that you *need* to be checking out. All season long, we're weeding out worth-it deals that'll get you through the rest of the year. Ahead, the best Target Black Friday deals – and don't forget to check back here for even more.
When is Target Black Friday?
Target Black Friday is currently going on, and will last until about November 27.
Is Target Black Friday online only?
Historically, Target Black Friday has been online, in-store, and in the Target app. The deals that we've listed appear to be online only deals.
Does Target price match?
Yes, Target does price matching if you find the identical item for less at Target.com, select online competitors, or in Target's or competitor's local print ad. Per their policy, price matches may be requested at time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase.
Target will offer price matching for Black Friday-related items, too, until December 24, 2023.
Best Home Deals From The Target Black Friday Sale
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner
This B+C-backed home appliance does it all. Say buh-bye to dirt spots and stains on your carpet in a single swipe. Take the 15% off deal as a sign to become a home cleaning pro.
CostwayIndustrial Metal Garment Rack Heavy Duty Floor Rack w/ Shoe Storage Shelf
This clothes rack keeps that big pile of laundry that's been growing on your floor from getting too out of hand. Plus, the bottom shelf is great for storing shoes and other accessories. At 73% off, this home deal is undeniable.
Oceanstar 2 Tier Shoe Rack
Target Black Friday has a lot of things that can help elevate your home organization game. We love the sleek look of this wooden shoe rack, plus 48% off ain't too shabby!
Threshold Valencia Brass Table Lamp
This brass table lamp is just the item to bring some elegance into your home office or bedside table. It's down to about $34 from $45 so you can get style at a nice steal.
Room Essentials 6qt Green Storage Tubs Green 5-Pack
No matter what room needs organizing – from your craft room to the garage – these small tubs store the smaller debris with ease. With the Black Friday sale, each tub comes to a little over a dollar each!
Threshold with Studio McGee 26" Wood Mirror with Pleather Strap Hanger
This trendy mirror will look iconic in your hallway. Down to about $81 from its regular cost of $95, the price difference is hard to ignore for such a beautiful piece.
Brightroom 45gal Latching Wheeled Tote Gray
Your Christmas decorations aren't going to pack themselves! Once the season's over, ensure that all your goodies are safe in this tub. The best part is that it comes with wheels to make transporting it easy AF. Snag a few for 15% off *each* during Target Black Friday.
Costway 3 Tier Rolling Cart
This wheeled cart can work in a plethora of places, but we could see it doing well in the kitchen. No matter what you have in mind, this item is a whopping 51% off to serve its organizational purpose.
Costway Wooden Shoe Storage Stand
This space-saving shoe stand takes advantage of vertical space to spare your floors from chaos. It stores 7 whole pairs, all while looking impressively sleek. Plus – it's 61% off. Score.
Threshold 60"x80" Woven Cotton Checkered Bed Throw
If your bed or sofa spread is needing a nice lil' refresh, consider covering it in this trendy throw blanket. It comes in brown or black and you can shop it for $49 instead of the OG $59.
Brightroom 60qt Gray Latching Underbed Storage
Small spaces crave solutions like this. Underbed storage is a total game-changer, so if you haven't tried it out, this item gives you the chance. It's 15% right now – what are you waiting for?!
Costway Kids Toy Storage Organizer 4-Cube Wooden Display Bookcase
This kid-friendly bookcase has an anti-toppling mechanism so you can feel secure knowing it's gonna stay safely in place. It's a furniture piece that can be simultaneously used as storage, all for 50% off.
Best Kitchen Deals From The Target Black Friday Sale
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer / Toaster Oven CTOA-122
This is a high-quality pick that gets multiple cooking jobs done in just one appliance. With it, you can air fry, bake, broil, warm, and toast your favorite foods. By shopping it on Target Black Friday, you can save $129 dollars!
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
Now you can finally master those Instant Pot recipes everyone's been raving about! Alternatively, you could gift your favorite foodie this tool so they can make some tasty bites that you get to enjoy often. It's currently 54% off from the regular price of about $130 for Target Black Friday.
Gourmia Black 6-Qt Digital Window Air Fryer with 12 Presets & Guided Cooking
This easy-to-use air fryer features some pre-set cooking settings, taking the guesswork out of mealtime. It's 43% off, offering the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the deal.
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - KSM55 in Ice
You know you've always wanted one! Target is selling this sturdy stand mixer kit for about $250 (down from the OG price, about $450) for Black Friday.
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender
Get your smoothie game in check with this blender set that'll get the consistency right every single time. The Ninja brand is highly trusted among the B+C team, and at 50% off, this is a deal you can't ignore.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This no-fuss coffee maker will end up saving you time *and* money if you shop it during Target Black Friday. It's selling for about $50 rather than the original $89.99.
Best Tech Deals From The Target Black Friday Sale
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Start jammin' out to your playlist at a higher quality with these Beats. The pink color is adorable, too, making this pair a great option for the music-loving gals in your life. You'll save about $100 when you shop during Target Black Friday deals.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Hisense 55" 4K UHD Smart Google TV - 55A6H
Enhance your (re)watching of 2023's best TV shows with this screen that's a great 23% off during Target Black Friday.
Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022, 10th generation)
This version of the Apple iPad will be shoppable for about $400, down from the original $450.
Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones
These wireless earbuds will make working out a breeze. Knowing they're available for 40% off is a major win, too!
Blink Outdoor 4 -Battery-Powered Smart Security 2-Camera System
Stay updated on what's happening around the house with this accessible security system. The two battery-powered cameras will be shoppable for $99 instead of $199.99, which is insane.
Best Baby Deals From The Target Black Friday Sale
Baby Delight Alpine Deluxe Portable Bouncer
Little one likes moving around? Gift them this durable bouncer to keep them occupied during the holiday season and beyond. You save about $10 whenever you shop this item during Target Black Friday.
Graco Ready2Grow 2.0 Double Stroller
This highly-rated stroller is 15% until Target Black Friday is over.
Graco TriRide 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
This car seat is worth the buy since it's keeping your little one safe. The fact that it's listed for 40% off will also give your wallet some peace of mind.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Target.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.