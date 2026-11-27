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Leftovers for dayyyyyys!
25 Delicious Recipes To Use Up Those Thanksgiving Leftovers
Munching with Mariyah
By Dana Sandonato,
Dana Sandonato
Born in Canada and now living in the beautiful state of North Carolina, Dana is a coffee-reliant food writer with a healthy appetite, a taste for culinary adventure, a thirst for good beers, and an endless hunger for food photography. When not writing for Brit + Co, she can be found pouring herself into her blog-turned-webzine, Killing Thyme, or taste-testing at local breweries with her husband. Dana's ideal down time includes pizza, marathoning on Netflix, or watching her fave flicks from the 80s and 90s - no matter how great or awful they are!
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Jasmine Williams
Jasmine Williams
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
See Full Bio
Nov 27, 2026
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Thanksgiving dinner is a meal we look forward to all year long. The savory stuffing, the roasted turkey, the cranberry sauce — does it get any better than that? Well if you ask us, the best part are the leftovers! And we're talking about more scrumptious meals than the usual turkey sandwich. We've scoured the internet for different ways to put that surplus of food — trimmings included — to use. These 15 recipes will have you licking your chops.
Amazing Thanksgiving leftovers the entire family will won't mind eating until the first week of December
Foodess
Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
Put the sandwiches on hold, because this turkey pot pie is the *only* way to use those turkey leftovers to their greatest potential.
A Sweet Pea Chef
Leftover Turkey Salad With Cranberry Vinaigrette
Take your comfort food and turn it into something nutritious by topping salad with leftover turkey and a vinaigrette made with leftover cranberries.
Spices in My DNA
Thanksgiving Leftovers Everything Bagel Sandwich
This recipe stuffs your everything bagel with a poached egg, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and turkey.
Butternut Bakery
Pumpkin Cupcakes
Don't throw away that pumpkin purée just yet! You can use it to make delicious pumpkin cupcakes the entire family will keep coming back for. Once you add in a little pumpkin pie spice, flour, baking soda, dark brown sugar, and more goodies, you'll have 12 sweet treats to munch after Thanksgiving.
P.S. You may want to have someone else bake this recipe a second time so you can have 24 cupcakes!
Whitney Bond
Turkey Fajita Rice Bowls
Kick things up a notch and put a healthy spin on your leftover turkey with these veggie-filled fajita rice bowls.
Cozy Cravings
Butternut Squash and Bacon Crostini
Your family will become a huge fan of crostinis once they taste this recipe. Between the butternut squash, ricotta cheese, and bacon, everyone will be eating sweet as well as savory mini sandwiches.
Munching with Mariyah
Curried Pumpkin Red Lentil Soup
Blend your leftover pumpkin and squash with coconut milk, red curry paste, ginger, and more veggies for the heartiest lentil soup you've ever tasted. Everyone will be looking to recreate this dish for a taste of lentils once they eat it, er, sip it.
Brit + Co
Gluten-Free Frittata Recipe
Bring your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers together with some cheese, peppers, and onions for a delicious frittata. You can eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!
The Butter Half
Thanksgiving Leftover Pop Tarts
These savory pop tarts are filled with cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and bits of tender turkey, then drizzled with gravy for a snack or meal that will knock your socks off. (via The Butter Half)
The Seasoned Mom
Aunt Bee's Leftover Turkey Casserole
It's cozy casserole season, so this recipe is the perfect way to use up that leftover turkey by adding it to a pasta bake that is rich, creamy, and jam-packed with flavor.
Lively Table
Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
Nothing soothes the soul better than a steamy bowl of soup like this, filled to the brim with tender shredded turkey, nourishing veggies, and a generous dollop of Greek yogurt for extra smoothness.
The Cookie Recipe
Deep-Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Bites
If you don't know what to do with that heap of extra mashed potatoes, we've got you covered with these crispy potato, bacon, and cheese-filled bites of glory.
What Should I Make For...
Thanksgiving on a Roll
If you want ALL the carbs, this recipe sandwiches turkey and all the fixin's between a fresh roll and it. Is. Magical.
Yes to Yolks
Thanksgiving Leftovers Pierogi
This recipe smashes the traditional pierogi together with leftover Thanksgiving goodies for a fun and seasonal spin on a classic.
Jessica in the Kitcen
Vegetarian Meatloaf and Cranberry Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich
Vegetarians can enjoy Thanksgiving to the max too, and if anything proves it, it's this stacked meatless 'wich that swaps the usual turkey for plant-based meatloaf.
Pickled Plum
Leftover Turkey Dinner Hash
These turkey-filled hash patties will make brunch fanatics swoon with their festive flavor and golden crisp exterior.
Bless Her Heart Y'all
Turkey Teriyaki Stir-Fry
This feast doesn't just give you a healthful meal after gorging on holiday eats, but it also serves as a weeknight wonder, clocking in at just 15 minutes from start to finish!
Chef de Home
Turkey Tetrazzini With Mushrooms
Putting that leftover turkey to use never looked so good with this creamy mushroom and pasta-filled tetrazzini.
Half Baked Harvest
Thanksgiving Leftovers Croque Madame
This Thanksgiving leftovers croque Madame sandwich is an excellent way to serve breakfast on Black Friday. After all, you'll need an extra boost from the fried eggs to get you through your mad dash at the mall!
Vikalinka
Butternut Squash Casserole
Not sure what to do with all the leftover butternut squash? Make a cheesy au gratin casserole!
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Cornbread Stuffing
Don't throw away your cornbread after Thanksgiving! You can use what's leftover to bake vegan cornbread stuffing to give it a toasted yet flavorful taste.
Crowded Kitchen
Pumpkin Salad
This tasty and crunchy pumpkin salad is a great option to make if you're confused about what to do with your leftover pumpkins.
Averie Cooks
Caramel Apple Gingerbread Cookie Cups
Let's say you bought one too many apples for the apple pie you baked. Instead of lamenting over your 'mishap,' use what's leftover after Thanksgiving to make caramel apple gingerbread cookie cups!
Completely Delicious
Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza
This delicious leftover pizza is a thoughtful option for anyone who swears they're tired of eating leftover Thanksgiving turkey after a couple of days.
Pink Owl Kitchen
Creamy Sweet Potato Soup
Chances are it'll be cold the week of Thanksgiving so use your leftover sweet potatoes to create this creamy soup. It's good for the soul!
For more Thanksgiving leftover recipes, follow us on Pinterest — and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter!
This post has been updated.
foodholiday recipespumpkin recipesrecipe roundupthanksgivingthanksgiving dinnerthanksgiving recipes
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