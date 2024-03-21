19 Small Plates For All Your Appetizer And Girl Dinner Needs
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
Girl dinner — and the small plates that make it up — is a universal experience. Sometimes you just crave a little plate of cheese and crackers, buttered noodles, or a grilled cheese in lieu of a big meal (especially at that point in the week when cooking sounds like a monumental task). Appetizers and girl dinner are pretty interchangeable, with both concepts favoring light bites.
We combed through the tastiest of small plate recipes for those days that you just ran out of kitchen inspo — trust us, we’ve all been there — but want a slightly more elevated meal. Here are the19 small plates that you’ll want to add to your recipe wishlist!
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Include these healthy buffalo chicken meatballs to your appetizer roster and you won’t be disappointed. This recipe can double as girl dinner as a way to use that ground chicken or turkey that’s been sitting in your freezer and you don’t know what to do with. Plus, buffalo sauce makes everything better. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
The most popular of appetizers: a dip. Half-Baked Harvest’s Mexican street corn dip is a quick and easy small plate that allows you to use that mayo and cream cheese chilling in your fridge. It’s also perfect for your summertime dinner parties! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Whipped Ricotta Toast with Lemon Thyme Honey
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
When dinner is lost on you, it’s the perfect time to whip out sourdough toast. Tieghan Gerard’s whipped ricotta toast with lemon thyme honey is mouth-wateringly good for virtually any meal. The key here is the oranges (especially during citrus season in the winter) paired with honey and ricotta, which combine for an out-of-this world flavor. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Twice Baked Potatoes
Image via Clean Cuisine
You can never go wrong with potatoes. This twice baked potatoes recipe is loaded with sour cream (with a homemade dairy-free option), shredded vegan cheese, and turkey bacon. From one foodie to another, you can even substitute the russet potatoes for sweet potatoes! (via Clean Cuisine)
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Image via The Girl on Bloor
Mini grilled cheese sandwiches are an automatic people pleaser. These main ingredients call for aged cheddar cheese, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and arugula—but feel free to get creative with the foods you enjoy! It’ll take you 20 minutes, tops. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Baking Powder Chicken Wings
Image via Give Recipe
Whether it’s game day or a typical weeknight, these baking powder chicken wings are an ideal app (and you don’t need to deep fry!). Throw in your usual seasoning suspects (paprika, garlic powder, and salt) for optimum flavor results! (via Give Recipe)
Summer Cracker Appetizer Bites
Image via Crowded Kitchen
Summer cracker appetizer bites are so deliciously easy. Like a charcuterie board, you can pair together your favorite inspired ingredients—in this case, mini avocado toast, peach and ricotta, red pepper pesto and caprese. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Arugula Avocado Caprese Salad
Image via Crowded Kitchen
No, you don’t have to cut a tedious amount of vegetables for this salad. The arugula avocado caprese salad only has six ingredients and is incredibly simple. It’s dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette to pull together all of those refreshing daytime flavors. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Baked Cheesy Beef Taquitos
Image via Averie Cooks
Taquitos are easily one of the most successful apps—the finger food is as simple as it gets! Baked cheesy beef taquitos consist of seasoned ground beef mixed in with melted cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and salsa. Get them perfectly crispy and you’ll be obsessed! (via Averie Cooks)
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Image via Averie Cooks
Any food that’s cheesy is a win in our book. This cheesy garlic bread recipe consists of french bread brushed with butter and Italian seasoning, topped with mozzarella and parmesan, then paired with a tomato sauce. It’s truly the easiest appetizer! (via Averie Cooks)
Spinach-Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
Image via Completely Delicious
Have leftover mushrooms lying around? Make them into these delicious spinach-artichoke stuffed mushrooms for yourself or an easy appetizer. The recipe is a fun play on spinach artichoke dip, using canned artichoke hearts, spinach, and the classics: cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise. (via Completely Delicious)
Vegetable Buckwheat Crostata with Cheddar & Honey
Image via The Original Dish
The term crostata is interchangeable with a galette, which are both commonly referred to as open-faced bread filled with sweet and savory foods. This vegetable buckwheat crostata with cheddar and honey features winter vegetables like fennel and leek. If making dough from scratch is a little too intense for you, opt for premade dough from the grocery store! (viaThe Original Dish)
Prosciutto and Melon with Balsamic Shallots
Image via The Original Dish
This prosciutto and melon with balsamic shallots recipe is an elevated twist on the classic Italian food pairing. Throw on some lemon zest, pine nuts, parmesan cheese etc. for a quick and delicious snack!( via The Original Dish)
Big Mac Sliders
Image via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog
What says appetizer and mini bites more than sliders? Big mac sliders are inspired by the popular McDonald’s meal, except homemade. Grab some Hawaiian rolls and your favorite hamburger toppings to complete this dish! (via Kathryn’s Kitchen Blog)
Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds
Image via Veggie Society
Don’t underestimate the versatility of sweet potatoes. Roasted sweet potato rounds are exactly what your appetizer spread needs. It’s loaded with homemade vegan goat cheese (or you can snag regular goat cheese at the store), cranberries, candied walnuts, and top-notch seasonings. (via Veggie Society)
Sheet Pan Spicy Chicken Potstickers with Ginger Sauce
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
One sheet pan meals are exactly what an easy girl dinner needs. This sheet pan spicy chicken potstickers with ginger sauce recipe take a little more prep time but are entirely worth it. Feel free to omit the ingredients in the potstickers if you’d like. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Toasted Ravioli
Image via Bowl of Delicious
Remember pasta chips? Well, these toasted raviolis represent a similar idea. The pasta can be baked or pan-fried and is then dipped in a warm marinara sauce. Serve it with a side salad or as a standalone appetizer! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Avocado Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Pomegranate
Image via A Spicy Perspective
If you enjoy deviled eggs, then you’ll definitely like these avocado deviled eggs with bacon and pomegranate. The recipe is, well, exactly like it sounds—a fresh twist on the traditional deviled eggs, adding in avocado and pomegranate arils! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Shrimp Quesadilla Recipe
The best girl dinner out there are the ones that include cheese and tortillas. Whip up this easy shrimp quesadilla in one pan with your favorite shredded cheese blend and ingredients (we love bell peppers, and onions!). You can even substitute the shrimp with another protein, like chicken or steak. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Looking for more recipe inspo? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them straight to your inbox!
Header image via Crowded Kitchen
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.