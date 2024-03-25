This Spinach Artichoke Dip Is The Ultimate Easy Appetizer To Share With A Crowd
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I could truly shovel spinach artichoke dip into my mouth via chip like there's no tomorrow. When an appetizer is so cheesy, warm, and comforting, I just can't get enough. Luckily, spinach artichoke dip is super easy to make at home, and our recipe yields a restaurant-tier serving of it!
Made with *two* different kinds of cheeses and all the traditional seasonings, you won't want another side dishever again after making this spinach artichoke dip. The best part is it's made quick with the help of store-bought components like frozen spinach and canned artichoke hearts. Let's get into it!
Ingredients For Our Easy Spinach Artichoke Dip
Photo by Antonio Filigno / PEXELS
- 1 (10 oz) package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 (14 oz) can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
How To Make Easy Spinach Artichoke Dip
Image via StableDiffusion
- Preheat your oven to 375°F.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the drained spinach, chopped artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, minced garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes if using. Mix well until combined.
- Transfer the mixture to an oven-safe baking dish, and spread it out evenly.
- Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the dip is hot and bubbly, and the top is golden brown.
- Once baked, remove the dip from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with chopped green onions for an extra pop of flavor!
- Serve warm with tortilla chips, crispy bread slices, or vegetables for dipping!
Notes For This Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe
Image via StableDiffusion
- Using frozen spinach and canned artichokes makes this recipe easier and quicker. You have the option to use fresh ingredients, if you want to!
- Add a sprinkling of red pepper flakes if you want the spinach artichoke dip to have a kick of spice.
- Keep an eye on the dip while it bakes, making sure it doesn't bubble over. If you're struggling to get that golden brown layer on the top, broil the dip for a few minutes at the end of its baking time.
- You aren't totally limited to Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Though these cheeses make for the most traditional flavor, you can throw in some different kinds of cheeses to amp up the taste.
Lead image via StableDiffusion.
