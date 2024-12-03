Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, & Martin Short Are The Final SNL Season 50 Hosts Of 2024
SNL season 49 had some seriously memorable moments (the unhinged Scooby Doo sketch with Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter lives rent free in my mind). And this year, we're coming up on a huge moment for the series: its 50th season. SNL season 50 is sure to be memorable, and if you ask me, there's one person that would make the perfect host and musical guest: Taylor Swift. And it's not too late!
Here's everything you need to know about the SNL season 50 hosts & musical guests for 2024 and 2025.
Who is hosting the SNL premiere?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
SNL Season 50 Hosts & Musical Guests
It's no surprise that SNL season 50 picked some incredible hosts. Hacks star Jean Smart hosted the SNL season 50 premiere alongside musical guest Jelly Roll. They were followed by Nate Bargatze on October 5 with musical guest Coldplay, Ariana Grande on October 12 with musical guest Stevie Nicks.
Check the full list of the hosts and musical guests for SNL season 50 below:
- Jean Smart & Jelly Roll on September 28, 2024
- Nate Bargatze & Coldplay on October 5, 2024
- Ariana Grande & Stevie Nicks on October 12, 2024
- Michael Keaton & Billie Eilish on October 19, 2024
- John Mulaney & Chappell Roan on November 2, 2024
- Bill Burr & Mk.gee on November 7, 2024
- Charlie XCX as both host and musical guest on November 16, 2024
- Paul Mescal & Shaboozy on December 7, 2024
- Chris Rock & Gracie Abrams on December 14, 2024
- Martin Short & Hozier on December 21, 2024
How can I get SNL season 50 tickets?
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Brit + Co entertainment editor Chloe Williams has seen SNL multiple times — and it all comes down to mastering the lottery. Reservations for each week's Saturday Night Live virtual standby lineopen at 10 am EST the Thursday before a show. We recommend getting on the page at least five minutes beforehand because as soon as the reservation opens up, you have to move quickly. Check out our SNL ticket guide for more info!
Who is Domingo from SNL?
Will Heath/NBC
Domingo became SNL season 50's hit sketch, and features fan favorite Marcello Hernández as a flirty, musical man who's ready to serenade you at any moment. He crashed a Bridesmaid's speech, a baby moon, and even Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet tour! "Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo!"
When is SNL season 50 premiering?
Will Heath/NBC
SNL Season 50 Release Date
SNL season 50 premiered on NBC Saturday September 28, 2024. This is the first time since 2020 that Saturday Night Live has premiered in September instead of October, and we're not mad about it! The final episode of 2024 is coming on December 21, 2024.
Who is playing Kamala Harris on SNL season 50?
NBC/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph returned to SNL season 50 as Vice President Kamala Harris following the announcement that Harris is running for President. This role, which won Rudolph the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, has already led to plenty of viral moments — especially when VP Harris showed up on the show.
Is Taylor Swift hosting Saturday Night Live season 50?
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
While we haven't gotten an official update on whether Taylor Swift will join this season's SNL hosts, I'm hoping she will! She's already appeared on the show a number of times in a number of roles. She's hosted, made guest appearances, and been musical guest. And if you ask me, after a record-breaking Eras Tour, a special season like SNL50 is the perfect time for Taylor to reappear.
Pairing up Sabrina Carpenter (an Eras Tour opener) and Jake Gyllenhaal (one of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends) for the SNL49 finale feels like the kind of Easter egg Taylor herself would orchestrate!
Will there be an SNL 50th anniversary?
Will Heath/NBC
Yes, in addition to SNL season 50, we're getting an anniversary special! The 3-hour special will premiere February 16, 2025.
Who has hosted SNL the most?
Will Heath/NBC
Actor Alec Baldwin has hosted Saturday Night Live a total of 17 times.
What year was season 45 of SNL?
Will Heath/NBC
SNL season 45 ran from 2019 to 2020. Host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish opened the season, while host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Boyz II Men were apart of the finale.
Who do you want to see during SNL season 50? Let us know in the comments and check out How To Get SNL Tickets to get ready for the new season.
This post has been updated.
