OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the white lotus season 4 news
Entertainment

Yep, 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Is Already On Its Way!

children of blood and bone cast
Movies

The 'Children of Blood and Bone' Cast Just Proved It's The Fantasy Movie of Your Dreams

healthy sleep habits
Health

8 Habits Highly Intelligent People Have To Sleep Better At Night

books by black authors
Entertainment

32 Must-Read Books By Black Authors To Pick Up Right Now

taylor swift travis kelce afc championship 2025
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Just Said "I Love You" — On Live Television

february horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your February Horoscope Is In — Including 6 Very Lucky Zodiac Signs!

new movies february 2025
Entertainment

11 New February Movies You Definitely Don't Want To Miss

Weekly Horoscope January 26
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope For January 26-February 2 Is In!

OMG.

Starbucks’ 2025 Spring Menu Includes A New Chai Latte That Looks Insanely Good

starbucks spring menu 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks fans, listen up: the chain just let us know that their spring menu may be coming sooner than you’d think.

If you've also been shelled up inside due to the frigid winter temperatures and find yourself craving everything spring, Starbucks is set to deliver in the coming months with two new menu items plus the return of a certain famed floral flavor.

Scroll on for everything we know about the Starbucks spring menu, plus the exact items to come!

starbucks spring menu 2025

Starbucks

NEW! Iced Cherry Chai

First up on the Starbucks spring menu is the all-new Iced Cherry Chai. We were huge fans of the chain's Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai over the fall, so anything that has to do with chai has our attention. Based on the same, we assume this iced chai beverage will include a cherry-flavored syrup to sweeten up the sip.

NEW! Jalape\u00f1o Chicken Pocket

Starbucks

NEW! Jalapeño Chicken Pocket

A little birdy (AKA Starbucks!) also told us that there’s a new snack to join the 2025 spring menu. Meet the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket. The chain just dropped a similar-sounding item with their latest winter menu, the Spicy Falafel Pocket, which is essentially a savory pastry stuffed with falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce. Based on the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket name, it’s likely to be spicy and protein-packed. Yum!

Starbucks Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha

Meredith Holser

Return of lavender

That’s right – Starbucks is reviving their lavender drinks for spring 2025. Last year, they launched three lavender-tinged bevs: the Lavender Oatmilk Latte (hot or iced), the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Creme Frappuccino. We’re crossing our fingers all of them come back to menus, plus perhaps a new lavender offering!

When will the 2025 Starbucks spring menu drop?

When will the 2025 Starbucks spring menu drop?

Starbucks

The Starbucks spring menu is coming in March 2025. We’ll keep you posted with more official details on the menu items and exact release date!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news and menu updates!

food newsstarbucksmenu leaknew menu itemscoffeechaifood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

outdated bedroom decor trends 2025
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 “Outdated” Bedroom Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (+ What To Do Instead)