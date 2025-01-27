OMG.
Starbucks’ 2025 Spring Menu Includes A New Chai Latte That Looks Insanely Good
Starbucks fans, listen up: the chain just let us know that their spring menu may be coming sooner than you’d think.
If you've also been shelled up inside due to the frigid winter temperatures and find yourself craving everything spring, Starbucks is set to deliver in the coming months with two new menu items plus the return of a certain famed floral flavor.
Scroll on for everything we know about the Starbucks spring menu, plus the exact items to come!
NEW! Iced Cherry Chai
First up on the Starbucks spring menu is the all-new Iced Cherry Chai. We were huge fans of the chain's Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai over the fall, so anything that has to do with chai has our attention. Based on the same, we assume this iced chai beverage will include a cherry-flavored syrup to sweeten up the sip.
NEW! Jalapeño Chicken Pocket
A little birdy (AKA Starbucks!) also told us that there’s a new snack to join the 2025 spring menu. Meet the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket. The chain just dropped a similar-sounding item with their latest winter menu, the Spicy Falafel Pocket, which is essentially a savory pastry stuffed with falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce. Based on the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket name, it’s likely to be spicy and protein-packed. Yum!
Return of lavender
That’s right – Starbucks is reviving their lavender drinks for spring 2025. Last year, they launched three lavender-tinged bevs: the Lavender Oatmilk Latte (hot or iced), the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Creme Frappuccino. We’re crossing our fingers all of them come back to menus, plus perhaps a new lavender offering!
When will the 2025 Starbucks spring menu drop?
The Starbucks spring menu is coming in March 2025. We’ll keep you posted with more official details on the menu items and exact release date!
