Finding the perfect sofa for your space can take time. Between fabric and color choices, size, and whether to go sectional or sleeper, there are so many decisions to make. And once you’ve landed on your dream sofa, you still have to find the right coffee table to match — which can be trickier than it sounds. Too big, too small, too tall… and the whole balance is off.

To save you time (and frustration), we pulled together a cheat sheet of designer-approved sofa and coffee table combos that just click. From velvet and marble pairings to relaxed linen and rustic wood, these duos are guaranteed to give your living room an IG-worthy aesthetic.

Here's your sofa & coffee table combo cheat sheet.

Velvet + Marble CB2 CB2 Deseo Modular Velvet Sectional + Santoro Round Green Agate Coffee Table Why it works: If you're going for an Art Deco or Parisian-inspired space, this duo instantly elevates a room. The lush texture of velvet brings softness and depth, while marble adds sleek contrast and a dose of luxury.

Linen + Natural Wood Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Deep Seat Slipcovered Sofa x Folsom Rectangular Coffee Table Why it works: This pairing creates an effortlessly lived-in aesthetic. The relaxed linen complements the rustic vibe of weathered wood. It’s the ultimate combo for California casual or coastal-farmhouse spaces.

All Curves West Elm West Elm Laurent Wedge Chaise Sectional x Pierce & Ward Burl Coffee Table Why it works: The organic shapes here add softness and flow, while the wood brings in some warmth into an otherwise minimalist setting.

Camel + Black Metal Lulu and Georgia x West Elm Lulu and Georgia Maas Sofa x West Elm Sintra Nesting Coffee Tables Why it works: Chic and confident, this color-and-material combo adds a refined edge. The warm tones of camel pop against matte black, perfect for modern industrial or city loft vibes. Instead of one oversized table, designers love nesting sets for flexibility. You can slide them around for movie nights or entertaining, and their varying heights keep things visually dynamic.

White + White CB2 CB2 Curvo White Sofa by goop x Bodene Ivory Resin Coffee Table Why it works: White-on-white interiors may not be the most kid- or pet-friendly, but they exude total sophistication. When layered thoughtfully, subtle variations in texture and tone keep the look from feeling flat (adding a few brown and black accents help too). Clean lines and soft silhouettes create a cohesive, inviting layout — and the absence of hard corners makes the space feel calm and soothing, even in smaller or high-traffic rooms.

Structured Modern Sofa + Round Coffee Table Interior Define Interior Define Tatum Sectional x Arrietty Coffee Table Why it works: Sectionals anchor a space — they’re big, comfy, and invite lounging, but straight lines need soft edges. A round table offsets boxy shapes and helps the room flow better.

Boucle + Oak Anthropologie Anthropologie Cecilia Willoughby Bouclé Sofa x Oona Oak Coffee Table Why it works: A cloud-like bouclé sofa brings cozy, lived-in texture that can easily take center stage in a room. Pairing it with light oak helps balance the weight, adding warmth and a timeless, cottagecore charm.

Scandi Modern + Patterned Pouf IKEA IKEA Stockholm 2025 SofaSofa x STOCKHOLM 2025 Pouffe Why it works: This pairing nails effortless, modern comfort. A clean-lined IKEA sofa keeps things fresh and minimal, while a soft pouf doubles as a coffee table for a relaxed, lived-in vibe. Add a tray for balance (and your morning latte), and you’ve got that casual, Scandi-meets-cozy feel that works in any space.

Stripes + Florals Urban Outfitters UO Roma Scalloped Sofa + On Shelf Floral Hand-Crafted Coffee Table Why it works: This red-striped sofa brings instant personality to a small space, so pair it with something equally playful — like a blue, floral-shaped coffee table. The sculptural form adds creative energy without overwhelming the room, while the compact size keeps it functional and airy. Together, they strike the perfect balance between bold and livable, a reminder that small spaces can still have big style.

Leather + Stone West Elm West Elm Kaufman Leather Sofa x Olina Marble Coffee Table Why it works: Here, the rich, organic texture of leather meets the raw, earthy coolness of marine marble. Designers love this mix because it feels timeless, grounded, and inherently masculine without being heavy.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.