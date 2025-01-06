18 "Outdated" Furniture Trends That Need To Go In 2025
Following trends too rigidly can leave your space feeling dated and disconnected from your personal style, as they can quickly fall out of favor. Instead, focus on timeless pieces that truly resonate with you to create a space you love, which can eventually save you money on an annual refresh. From bulky recliners to tacky bed frames, here are outdated home decor trends that need to go in 2025. (How are some of these pieces still selling?!) Want to know what trends will stand the test of time? Check out Studio McGee’s 2025 Home Decor Trends for inspiration!
Outdated (and over-rated) furniture trends to retire in 2025:
Dark Espresso Wood
I’m not sure this ever qualified as good design, but espresso-colored veneer was everywhere just a few years ago. Heavy, dark finishes tend to make spaces feel gloomy, and frankly, cheap. Instead, opt for natural, solid woods like white oak or walnut. While they may cost more upfront, they're a smart lifelong investment because of their durability and timelessness.
Matchy-Matchy Furniture Sets
This room is cringe on so many levels. Rooms lack personality when everything matches perfectly, but also this trad furniture with rolled arms and decorative nail heads are a bit gag-inducing. Instead, choose sophisticated styles, from sleek curves to classic and modern silhouettes, paired with vintage pieces for a layered, lived-in look.
The Color Grey
It's had its heyday, but grey needs to go in 2025. It was just so overdone. I admittedly still have a grey sofa from West Elm that is now 10 years old and it *will* go in 2025. Instead, I'll look for earthy, natural, and warm colors to replace it.
Metal Beds
Metal bed frames can feel cold and stark when your bedroom should feel warm and cozy. They don't inspire good feng shui too because it's thought that the energy flows too quickly through metal, creating a sense of restlessness or heightened activity. Not something you want in your bedroom! A wooden or upholstered bed is a much better choice for a calmer, more grounded space to sleep.
Glam French Country
The charm of French country is its simplicity and authenticity — there’s nothing overtly glamorous about it. This bed is a little too "extra." True French country style emphasizes natural woods, organic fibers, and timeless, understated decor.
Mid Century Modern
There is a timelessness to the clean lines and quality of midcentury modern design, but homes are becoming cozier, less minimal, and leaning into curvier shapes and elevated designs.
IKEA
Bulky Furniture
Heavy-weighted sofas with rolled arms are making way for low-seated, modular sofas in sophisticated shapes.
Futons
Sleeper sofas are becoming more comfortable and stylish, leaving the dorm-room vibe of futons a thing of the past.
Boho
For those who love this aesthetic, don't worry. Rustic is still in, but in an elevated way with natural fibers, colors, and reclaimed woods still in the mix. That said, it's time to lose the macramé wall hangings, eclectic mix of furniture and textiles, and plants everywhere in rattan pots.
Teal Furniture
While playful and eye-catching, this color is a bit garish. Look for subdued and sophisticated jewel tones for colors that will stand the test of time. Here are home color trends that will be huge in 2025 and beyond.
Barn Door Beds
Barn doors, outside of a barn, are definitely out, but this tacky farmhouse look especially needs to go.
Industrial Anything
Metal chairs, exposed Edison bulbs, kitschy steampunk decor is a home decor scene that needs to stay way back in the past. Update the look with softer, more organic accents like a wood farm table with linen slipcovered chairs.
Recliners
Dad's Lazyboy needs to stay hidden in his man cave or officially go. The bulky chairs, while super comfortable, can dominate a room. Instead, look for accent chairs that are still really comfortable but look sleek and modern.
Tuscan Kitchens
If you're on the hunt for a first home, you might see this popular kitchen trend from the early 2000s everywhere. Instead,upgrade to a modern Mediterranean look with warm neutrals and natural stone materials.
Glass-Top Tables
Glass-top dining and coffee tables can feel cold and impractical (they require constant cleaning!). Instead, choose wood or stone dining tables for a sturdier, earthier vibe.
Gold Hardware
Unlacquered brass is on trend in kitchens and baths, but this faux gold look that conjures up '80s brass needs to go.
Corduroy Upholstery
Corduroy upholstery may be affordable, but it often ends up looking cheap and dated. For a more refined and timeless feel, opt for fabrics like wool, velvet, or natural linen.
Chevron and Overly Geometric Patterns
Chevron patterns have been on their way out for a couple years now, but 2025 is the time to truly let them go. Buh-bye!
