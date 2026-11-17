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Kick off the big meal with a bang!
24 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers That Will Impress Your Guests
24 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers That Will Impress Your Guests
The Baking Fairy, Pizzazzerie, Recipe Tin Eats
By Justina HuddlestonNov 17, 2026
Justina Huddleston
Justina Huddleston is a food writer living in Los Angeles. When she's not busy writing, she spends her time in the kitchen creating both virtuous and decidedly junky vegan food. Buffalo chickpea pizza, anyone? She's also been known to eat a plain block of tofu or beans straight out of the can for lunch, but somehow those culinary adventures don't make it to her Instagram. You can follow Justina on Twitter or see what's cooking in her kitchen on her blog, A Life of Little Pleasures.
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55 Easy Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers for a Stress-Free Holiday
25 Easy Thanksgiving Finger Foods For The Table
Since cooking a Thanksgiving dinner takes a hot minute, it's not a bad idea to have some appetizers on-hand to serve your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving guests. Of course, you don’t want to have to spend a ton of time making snacks when you’re also preparing a feast – but that’s where these last-minute bites come in! These Thanksgiving appetizers will keep your guests satisfied until dinner, and they’re so easy to make, you won’t have to deal with any extra kitchen drama.
Let's dive into these quick and easy Thanksgiving appetizers!
Fresh Eggs Daily
Baked Eggs in Butternut Squash Rings
Yummy Thanksgiving Appetizers can be as cute as they are scrumptious — like these Baked Eggs in Butternut Squash Rings recipe form Lisa Steele, author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook. Here's how you make it:
Ingredients:
- 1 large butternut squash
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Fresh sage for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash the squash and cut crosswise into six 3/4- to 1-inch slices. Scoop out the seeds and hollow out the middle of each slice to allow room for an egg.
- Arrange the squash on the baking sheet and brush each ring with olive oil inside and out, then season with salt and pepper. Bake on the center rack of the oven for 20 minutes, until the squash has softened. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and gently crack and slide 1 egg into the center of each squash ring. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, and return to the oven. Bake about 8 minutes, until the egg whites are set and the yolks are firm but not fully set.
- Use a spatula to slide the squash rings onto plates. Top with Parmesan, garnish with fresh sage, and drizzle with olive oil.
The Pioneer Woman
Perfect Fall Cheese Board
Transform your famous charcuterie board with fall accents to make a Thanksgiving appetizer that'll hit all the right taste buds.
Nutmeg Nanny
Sausage, Spinach and Mushroom Phyllo Cups
Don't you just love a bite-sized snack that's super quick to make?
Half Baked Harvest
Baked French Onion Meatballs
What do you get when you combine the savory flavors of French onion soup and meatballs? We'll give you a hint — it has something to do with being irresistible.
Half Baked Harvest
Whipped Goat Cheese with Warm Candied Bacon and Dates
Sweet and savory, this goat cheese dip is perfect for dipping crostini and vegetables in.
Sunkissed Kitchen
Roasted Carrot Hummus
Carrots and cinnamon are blended with classic hummus ingredients for a healthy dip to pair with pita chips. The pomegranate and pumpkin seed garnish really ups the presentation of this Thanksgiving appetizer.
Recipe Tin Eats
Caesar Salad Wonton Cups
Keep a package of wonton wrappers in the fridge, and you’ll never have to worry about what snacks to prep next for your party guests! This recipe stuffs the wraps with Caesar salad fixings, but the options are endless.
Pizzazzerie
Candied Walnut Bruschetta
Candied walnuts are excellent on their own, so imagine how they taste with pears and goat cheese on toast.
Half Baked Harvest
Cheesy Bacon Holiday Crack
Warning: biting into these sweet, spicy, crispy, and cheesy chips is the point of no return, but it's so worth it.
The Home Cook's Kitchen
Mushroom Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Should your guests craves something that's creamy and crunchy, serve them these bready Thanksgiving appetizers.
Sarah Anderson
Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are such a reliable crowd-pleaser when it comes to Thanksgiving appetizer, or starters for any occasion, really! These 'shrooms in particular take inspiration from Greek cuisine and include tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and salami.
Plant Provisions
Italian Savory Hand Pies
These hand pies are 100% vegan, so you can confidently serve them to a party of all diets. They're meaty, cheesy, herby, and definitely filling if you need to prep a decent snack ahead of your fancy Thanksgiving feast.
Parmigiano Reggiano
Chocolate-Covered Cheese Bites
Chocolate and cheese work surprisingly well together, and these creative dipped bites will certainly have all the foodies at the function buzzing.
Savory Tooth
Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Two-ingredient appetizers are always a winner in our book, and this one is extra hearty.
The Blond Cook
Crock-Pot Honey Garlic Little Smokies
Soy sauce and brown sugar coat these mini hot dogs, and a touch of Sriracha makes them even more spice-tastic.
The Real Food Dietitians
Chili and Rosemary Roasted Nuts
Even if you don’t have a ton of time, you can easily roast up a batch of these smoky mixed nuts before your guests arrive.
Tara's Multicultural Table
French Onion Soup Toasts
Turn French onion soup into a convenient appetizer with crusty bread, sautéed onions, and smoky cheese! Yummm.
The Recipe Critic
Raspberry Baked Brie
Smooth goat cheese and tart raspberry preserves are a match made in snack heaven. The crispy puff pastry layer makes it all worth it.
Lavender and Lovage
Smoked Cheese and Onion Straws
If you have cheese lingering in your deli drawer, it’s the beginning of a tasty appetizer. Sprinkle it into some puff pastry for a twisty "straw" you'll reach for again and again.
The Seasoned Mom
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Bites
The combo of chicken, bacon, and barbecue sauce results in a Thanksgiving appetizer that's almost impossible to stop eating.
Savory Tooth
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Bacon and Cheddar
Smokey bacon and salty, nutty cheddar top some earthy mushrooms for a new version of this classic stuffed app.
The Baking Fairy
Garlic-Stuffed Olives-in-a-Blanket
If you have vegetarian guests coming to your party, you’ll want to have a tasty option for them. These olives in a "blanket" do the trick nicely! As a bonus, most store-bought crescent roll dough is vegan.
The Cookie Rookie
Best Cheese Ball
There's a reason why sharp cheddar cheese balls are a classic Thanksgiving appetizer. Serve them with buttery Ritz crackers to reach total snack nirvana.
Live Eat Learn
Savory Roasted Cranberry Salsa
Top a cracker with sour cream (or brie or goat cheese) and spread on this cranberry salsa for a light, yet spicy-sweet bite.
Get more ideas and inspiration for your Thanksgiving appetizers and other festive holiday entertaining tips by following us on Pinterest or joining our newsletter.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Sara Cagle, Jasmine Williams, and Meredith Holser.
appetizer recipescharcuterie boardeasy appetizersfall recipesfriendsgivingholiday partyholiday recipesthanksgivingthanksgiving recipesholiday food
The Conversation (1)
Reviews:
Vatsala Bahal
18 Nov, 2020
Those garlic stuffed olives look amazing, so excited to try!
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