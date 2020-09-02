These Gratitude Books Could Be the Mood Boost You Need Right Now
We're all feeling a bit meh these days as Covid continues to limit our range of social activities. But if we focus on the good in life right now it can have an enormous impact on our lives in the long run. The queen of gratitude herself, Oprah Winfrey, once said that gratitude "is the quickest, easiest most powerful way to effect change in your life." (Here's her take for today's inspo.) In fact, a regular practice of gratitude can enhance your mood, your relationships, your physical health and reduce symptoms of depression. But let's check in with the experts. These books can help you make the attitude of gratitude your next great habit.
The Thank You Project by Nancy Davis Kho
Kho starts out by telling us about a thank you letter she wrote her dad just because (which he later framed) and feeling grateful that she said all the things before he passed away. It's a strong example of the importance of the thoughtful written letter, which she goes on to describe how to do in this easy-to-read book.
Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal Pretty Simple Press
This 52-week guide helps you focus on being thankful for what you have and turning that mindset into a habit. Find inspirational quotes, space to write three things you're thankful for every day, and a weekly checkpoint to keep you honest.
Authentic Happiness by Martin E. P. Seligman Ph.D.
This national bestseller on the science of positive psychology uses practical exercises, brief tests, and a website to help you identify your best self and use it to make the most of your life.
The Little Book of Gratitude by Dr. Robert A. Emmons
This little book goes into the benefits of gratitude and teaches easy techniques to practicing gratitude every day. Score an 8-week gratitude plan too.
A Year of Positive Thinking by Cyndie Spiegel
Start to change your mindset with the help of this book's daily prompts to inspire self respect, kindness and love. It offers up a 365-day plan for positive thinking even when times get tough (tougher?).
Chasing the Bright Side by Jess Ekstrom
Our very own Selfmade coach and founder of Headbands of Hope Jess Ekstrom shares her very inspirational story of how positive thinking helped her overcome life challenges and become an entrepreneur, international speaker, and philanthropist.
Zen as F*ck by Monica Sweeney
Sweeney keeps it real with a punch of profanity when peaceful meditation and mantras just don't work. Journal your way to happy vibes with her positive affirmations and goal-setting activities.
The Gratitude Diaries by Janice Kaplan
NYT bestseller author Janice Kaplan schools us on the benefits of gratitude through the lens of her own life, when she spent a year focusing on the bright side and came out with a better marriage, work, health, and more.
Leading with Gratitude by Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton
NYT best-sellling authors Gostick and Elton teach us girl bosses how to lead with gratitude, using eight simple strategies for managers to show their employees that they are valued team members in an authentic way.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.