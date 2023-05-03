25 Ideas To Embrace "Something Blue" On Your Wedding Day
A lot of classic wedding traditions are on their way out, but one that’s holding true is adding “something blue” to your big day. Considering we’ll never say no to some color, we are totally here for it! There are many classic ways to incorporate the coveted color into your day, but there are also more unconventional ideas than ever before. Whether you want to stick to the classics or go for something fresh on the scene, here’s a round-up to get you started.
Bridesmaids
Show your bridal squad how special they are to you by letting them be your something blue. Mix and match tones and patterns for an extra unique look.
Flower Girl
Your flower girl’s face will light up when she sees herself matching your bridesmaids in this special color. Tulle dresses are a rising trend among the junior members of your wedding day team.
Shoes
Looking for a light pop? Find a pair of shoes you love that have a sweep of blue over the bottom.
Bouquet Accent
Talk to your florist about adding subtle hints of blue into your personal bouquet. Mix and match different shades, or add other accent colors.
Wedding Dress
Are you looking to really break those old traditions and step into something trendsetting? Consider using your own bridal gown as your something blue.
Taper Candles
Taper candles are an easy way to lightly incorporate the trend without making it a prominent part of your design.
Morning-Of Mimosas
The morning-of with your girls is always such an exciting and energetic time, and a blue cotton candy garnish on your getting-ready mimosas will up that energy even more. Or feel free to skip the OJ for a colorful evening drink.
Laces
Let your spouse-to-be in on the fun by leaving a pair of blue shoelaces for them to add into their look.
Vow Books
Keep the “something blue” between the two of you and have both parties write their vows in a custom book in your favorite shade.
Ring Box
Acquiring a blue ring box for your new bling is a classic choice. An additional perk here is getting that cool tone in your details flat lay.
Nails
You have so many options when it comes to your wedding nails, and a small blue accent is a timeless and classy route to take.
Pet Handkerchief
Including your fur babies in your big day? Get them a special handkerchief and show off how much they mean to you and your future spouse.
Getaway Car
The wedding exit is the culminating moment of your entire event. Mix it up by speeding into the sunset with a classic blue vehicle.
Something Blue Crew
Have a special group of people you want to highlight in the guest list? Ask them to be a part of your something blue crew and have them wear that particular color to the wedding.
Veil
Add an extra special touch with embroidery on your veil. Choose a quote or lyric that means something important to the both of you.
Mother Of The Bride Dress
Blue is already a popular color among Mother of the bride dresses, but let her know that you want her as your special something blue. It will make the hunt for the perfect gown that much more fun.
Dessert
Something you don’t see often is blue tones among wedding desserts, and cutting into a blue cake is something your guests will certainly remember!
Signage
If you want the color to be more prominent in your design, make it a part of your signage. Embrace the palette in your welcome sign, seating chart, and table numbers.
Dress Hanger
A simple highlight, and one that will still stand out in your photos, is a blue wedding dress hanger.
Getting Ready Pajamas
Not wanting to go full out with blue bridesmaid dresses but still what to include them? Gift them blue sets to wear the morning you’re getting ready.
Scrapbook
Ask your maid of honor to head up a special project from your bridesmaids. Collect photos from everyone in your group and create a blue-hued scrapbook of your life leading up to now.
Neon Sign
Neon signs are a great way to spice up the reception space, and the cool-toned blue can feel extra welcoming.
Earrings
A cool and classic way to have your something blue is wearing earrings in your favorite shade the day of.
Escort Cards
Using escort cards to help your guests find their seat at the reception? Here’s a fun way to insert the tradition into your design.
Hair Pins
Wanting to keep that something blue to yourself? Tell your stylist about your idea and keep it simple with small hair pins.
Kelsie Connelly is a South Carolina based event planner and social media manager. She studied theatre in college, and went on to open Love Elise Events in 2022. Her work has been published in Wedding Chicks, and she spends every day dreaming up the next big thing on her docket. In her down time, you can spot her with her husband, friends, and four German Shepherds at a local brewery or brunch stop where they’re most likely working on their next project together.