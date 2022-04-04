15 Pearl Wedding Ideas That Are Both Classic and On-Trend
From colorful dresses to vintage details, this year's nuptials are all kinds of eye-catching. Alongside pearlcore (which we're totally obsessed with), pearl wedding ideas are our new favorite wedding trend. Don't underestimate the sophisticated detail that these tiny jewels can add to your big day! We're diving into all things pearls, and giving you some inspo on how to incorporate them into your own wedding.
Pearl Wedding Fashion + Accessories
Head Over Heels
Add some pearls to your look in an understated way with pearl-encrusted heels. Different-sized jewels and a strappy design will set you and your bridesmaids apart (and bonus points if they count as your something blue!).
Go Big Or Go Home
If you're as obsessed with this trend as we are, you might want to rock a wedding dress totally covered in pearls! This is a great option if you want to go easy on accessories.
Not Your Grandma's Pearl Necklace
It's a given that pearl necklaces are a classy staple. A modern take (like this gold, asymmetrical piece) makes for a great accessory, or even a great gift for the Mother of the Bride.
A New Kind Of Eyeshadow
Instead of going in with winged eyeliner, grab some eyelash glue and dot it along your usual wing à la Euphoria. Place miniature pearls on the glue dots and you're set!
What A Stud
If you're looking to wear pearl earrings, but want more than a simple pearl stud, look for minimalist designs that won't compete with your dress or your makeup.
Unveiled
Different-sized pearls and open netting bring a vintage-inspired birdcage veil into 2022. Wear it down the aisle, or as you're heading out of the reception!
Wrap It Up
If it'll be chilly on your wedding day, or your dress is sleeveless, you may want a wrap or shrug of some kind. Incorporate the pearl wedding trend into your outfit with an encrusted tulle veil!
Pearl Wedding Decor Ideas
Sit Back And Relax
Pearl garlands are going to be your best friend this wedding season! Line the walkway to the altar, hang them from the trees if you're getting married outdoors, or string them along the backs of chairs to dress them up.
Put A Ring On It
Napkin rings don't have to be boring! Asymmetrical pearl sizing and steel rings are a modern and chic addition to any wedding table.
Pearly Picks
When you're serving your guests fruit, meatballs, or olives, you'll want to keep the mess to a minimum. Give your finger food a chic upgrade with an easy toothpick DIY. Just paint some glue on the ends of the toothpicks, then slide the pearls on!
Ring Around The Rosie
All you need for this DIY wedding florals idea is a strand of pearls and your wedding bouquet. Simply wrap the pearls around the flower stems so they become a bouquet wrap, gluing them in place as you go.
Center Of Attention
If you're in need of table centerpieces, look no further than some clear display boxes! Fill with vintage jewelry, pearl necklaces, or trinkets from your travels for a personalized touch.
Seasonal Touches
Glue individual pearls onto your wedding decor to elevate seasonal pieces, like these pumpkins for a fall ceremony.
Let Them Eat Cake
You don't need to be stressed about your guests eating these pearls — just use edible sugar pearls! You can also glue a strand around the edge of your cake stand to take your display to the next level.
Post-Wedding Memories
Once the decorating is finished, grab any leftover pearls you have to make your own Christmas tree ornament! Just get an empty ball, cover it in glue, and roll in the pearls for a DIY wedding memento you'll be able to appreciate every holiday season.
