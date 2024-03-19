11 Easy & Fun Activities To Get Outside This Spring
After a long, harsh, and snowy winter, I am more than ready to get outside this spring. The sun is finally peeking out, which means it’s time to take advantage of the good weather, soak up that good old vitamin D, and try some new outdoor activities!Getting outside this spring doesn’t have to be hard or expensive at all, and these spring activities prove it. You can make the most of what you have as long as you’re taking in the fresh air and warm sun rays! From recreational adventures to artsy endeavors, let this post be your guide to new, eye-opening fun activities for spring.
Picnic in the park.
Picnics are my go-to activity idea for sunny spring days. If you’re lucky enough to live close to a park, simply pack your bag and head over there to spread out amongst the green, green grass. If you’re not close to a park – no worries! You can picnic just as easily in your front or back yard.
Picnic outings are really what you make them, but a fewessentials I never fail to bring are a big picnic blanket, sunglasses, a bluetooth speaker, a water bottlefull of cold water (hydration is key), and of course, yummy snacks to munch on.
Invite your pals to your picnic, and your spring day is set!
Go for a walk.
I think walking is the most underrated exercise because 1. you get a good, low-impact workout, 2. it’s totally free to do, and 3. there’s an opportunity to see something new every time!
Walking is a great way to clear your mind after a long workday or just get out of the house on the weekends. All you have to do is throw on your fave walking shoesand step out the front door! I prefer to have my headphones in, playing whatever music my current mood is, so I can feel like the main character – but, walks can be just as entertaining without background music. In fact, you may notice even more newness when you go sans-earbuds! Let your mind wander.
You don’t even have to have a destination on your springtime walks, but it’s nice to end your journey at a coffee or ice cream shop for a sweet, refreshing reward.
Take a bike ride.
Bike rides are so amazing for unlocking your fun-loving inner child. Faster than traveling on foot, biking gives you the chance to explore beyond your neighborhood, if you’re up for it.
You don’t have to be a sporty person or go far distances to enjoy biking, either. Instead of driving or walking to your fave local restaurant, try biking there for a change in scenery. Plus, it’s environmentally-friendly!
If you don’t own a bike, you can definitely snag one for less than $100 off Facebook Marketplace. Some cities even have easy, cheap bike sharing programs like Lime or Lyft bikes to get you from point A to point B.
Visit an outdoor sculpture garden.
This activity idea may depend on where you live, but many cities and towns have museums with outdoor art. Typically, you won’t have to pay admission to access outdoor sculpture museums, which is a nice plus.
Again, this activity idea is a great way to get a change of scenery after being holed up in the house all winter. Wait for a good weather day and get out there with your family or friends! You also might wanna take your phone or camera with you to capture all the memories.
Try a new hike.
Like walking, hiking is amazing for springtime. Spring is the perfect time to embark on a hike because oftentimes, it’s not too hot or too cold. While there are tons of fun, free, and unique hikes in the US to check off your bucket list, it’s likely that you live close to a nature preserve or even a state park that has accessible trails!
I really enjoy usingAllTrails to find hikes near me, so this could be a great tool to use if you’re unsure of your closest hiking location. You can filter the trail search results by difficulty, so even if you don't want to do a challenging hike, there's gonna be an easier route to choose from.
Like any outdoor activity, you’ll want to have water handy on your hike. I recommend bringing along a water bottle backpack (like a CamelBak) to stay hydrated while hiking. I also never forget to pack high-protein snacks for a boost of energy.Sunscreenand sun protection (hats, UV shirts, sunglasses) are also key if you’ll be out in the sun for extended periods of time. Make sure you have some supportive hiking boots, too!
Plant flowers.
Got a yard yearning for some blooms? Head to your closest gardening center for a few seeds. Better yet, you can reach for some inexpensive, already-grown flowers to amp up the spring spirit.
Planting flowers might be a little messy when it comes to outdoor activities, but your hard work will pay off once your yard is dotted with pretty flowers. All season long, you’ll have stems to pluck and bring inside for a killer DIY floral arrangement.Ifflowers aren’t your thing, grabbing one or two easy houseplants can help you feel more in the mood for spring – plus they won’t call for much TLC, so you can spend time relaxing and getting outside this season.
Volunteer with an environmental cleanup group.
Your community is bound to have some sort of environmental cleanup group that helps better the land around you! An easy Google search will likely land you tens of results for free groups to join and participate.
Spending a weekend morning picking up floating trash at your local park or roadway only takes up a few hours of your day, isearth-friendly, and also provides a great opportunity to meet new, like-minded friends!Fostering community for yourself, whether it’s through service-based groups like these or even your gym membership, will benefit your mental health(especially important after a long winter spent isolated inside)and open up doors for you in ways you’ve never thought of before!
Do art outside.
Challenge your friend group (or the family) to a fun art challenge by picking a cool destination and drawing, painting, or collaging the natural scene around you. You’ll get to spend some sun-soaked hours outside with your pals and get a really cool art piece out of it! The scene doesn’t even have to be your classic trees-and-sky nature scene, either. You could visit an important landmark in your friendship (like a restaurant, bar, or cafe) and make art out of that.
From there, you can hang up the piece for some sentimental wall art, or gift it to a loved one.
If you’re short on art supplies, you can often find really cheap ones at the thrift store or at a creative reuse center! This way, you can ensure your outdoor artsy shenanigans won’t break the bank.
Visit your local farmer’s market.
I love a farmer’s market. It’s fun, it’s bright, and it can also be a fashion show! Throwing on your favorite spring outfit and heading to your local market just hits different, especially since you can stock up on all the good in-season produceand cute, locally-made goodies. Most farmer's markets will start opening up in early spring, weather permitting.
Go tide pooling.
If you are fortunate enough to live near a coastline, going on a stroll by the ocean to tide pool is an amazing way to pass the time outdoors this spring. Just ,make sure to followthe appropriate steps to protecting the ecosystem when you’re out and about!This activity could be especially cool to bring the kids along! They’ll have so much fun scoping out the sea creatures that hang out by the shore, and will make memories to last a lifetime.
Go to the zoo or aquarium.
For those who are a little too far from the ocean to see the sea creatures in action, your nearest zoo or aquarium will do! Many zoos are outdoors, so you can also soak up the sun while you’re seeing the animals!
From colorful birds to interesting fish, you’re sure to catch something you’ve never seen before, and learn a little bit along the way.
