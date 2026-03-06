It's finally time to retire the heavy coats, wool scarves, and anything that requires serious layering. In their place? Light, cheerful sweaters that feel just right for breezy mornings, sunny afternoons, and those still-chilly evenings.

From puff-sleeve cardigans and preppy cable knits to playful prints and feminine ruffle details, this season’s sweaters are cozy and cute. Whether you’re styling them over a sundress, pairing them with relaxed denim, or tossing one over your shoulders for a coastal-prep moment, these are the spring sweaters worth adding to your cart ASAP.

Here are 10 sweaters we're loving for spring!

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Kate Puff Short Sleeve Cardigan Puff sleeves instantly make this cardigan feel extra charming. The cropped silhouette pairs perfectly with high-waisted denim or a breezy sundress, giving your outfit that effortless spring-in-the-garden vibe. Even better: it comes in a rainbow of colors—from soft yellow and baby blue to classic black and white—so you can pick the shade that fits your mood.

Anthropologie Maeve Sporty Tipped V-Neck Cardigan Sweater If preppy style is having a moment (and it definitely is), this tipped V-neck cardigan nails the look. The sporty trim adds just enough contrast to keep it interesting, while the polished silhouette makes it feel elevated. Think: tennis club energy, but make it fashion.

Target Long Sleeve Button-Up Ruffle Hem Cardigan Soft ruffle details give this cardigan a playful, ultra-feminine twist. It’s the kind of sweater that instantly sweetens any outfit—whether you’re pairing it with denim, a floral skirt, or your favorite spring dress. The dreamy ivory and sky-blue shades feel especially perfect for the season.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater Tie-front cardigans are having a major style moment right now, and this lightweight version feels especially timeless. The delicate ties add a soft, romantic touch while the airy knit makes it ideal for layering during unpredictable spring weather. Available in black or neutral, it’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on repeat.

Target Western Cable Crewneck Pullover Sweater - Universal Thread Spring style doesn’t have to mean muted colors. This cable-knit pullover proves that a bold hue can instantly brighten your entire outfit. With its cozy texture and playful palette, it’s a cheerful way to add personality to your everyday wardrobe.

Anthropologie Pilcro Long-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Cardigan Sweater Classic with just a hint of flair, this ruffle-hem cardigan is the definition of an easy wardrobe staple. The soft knit drapes beautifully while the subtle ruffle adds a feminine finish. Whether you choose black, lilac, or heather gray, it’s the type of cardigan that works with literally everything.

Target Leopard Print Drop Sleeve Sweater - Cupshe I’m loving this fan-favorite piece from Cupshe, courtesy of Target. It comes in black, brown, and red. So cozy! So chic! Also, you can never go wrong with a great leopard print anything.

Gap Gap100% Cotton Rollneck Sweater Coastal prep will always be in vogue, which is why I'm fangirling over this adorable new rollneck sweater now being sold at Gap. It comes in a variety of colors, including blue stripe, green stripe, chakra red, maize yellow, and more. Tres chic!

H&M H&M Cable-Knit Cardigan Nothing says timeless quite like a cable-knit cardigan. This H&M version channels classic East Coast prep (think Jackie O at Hyannis Port) with a polished silhouette and soft pastel color options that feel especially fresh for spring.

Target Knit Pullover Sweater - A New Day Shoppers are loving this easy knit pullover—and it's not hard to see why. The relaxed silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear, while the fresh color combinations keep it feeling modern. Throw it on with jeans, trousers, or even over a slip dress for an effortlessly cozy look.

