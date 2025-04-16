While everyone’s hunting down the next hot sneaker for the summer, French girls are already wearing them. Seriously, it feels like French girls don’t follow trends — they create them — and I couldn’t get enough of it while I was in Paris this spring. While I walked 30+ miles around the city (and shopped a lot), I couldn’t help but notice which sneakers real French girls sported in 2025...and they didn’t disappoint. Here’s the coolest sneaks I saw — and what I’m definitely adding to my cart ASAP!

Scroll to see which sneaker brands all the French girls wore in Paris!

Gola Gola Gola Classics Women's Cyclone Sneakers Gola sneakers are definitely making waves in America, but their presence is way more dominant in Paris. I saw Gola displays at every mall and store I walked into — and they always looked SO cute. Each Gola display always had chic colors and silhouettes. I love this deep red color for summer, but if you're looking for something brighter, I'd try this gorgeous yellow pair!

Autry Autry Autry Baskets Medalist Platform En Cuir Blanc Et Platine Metallise' Autry sneakers were everywhere in Paris. While they have plenty of slim styles that resemble popular Pumas and Adidas styles, I loved the chunkier silhouettes like these. I was devastated when they were out of my size in this metallic pair at Galleries Lafayette. But don't worry — I added them to my cart the second I landed back home!

Faguo Faguo Faguo White & Beige Low-Top Tennis Shoes Faguo is a French brand I'm honestly mad I've never seen before. Not only do they have really cute sneakers, but they also have adorable clothes, too (my husband brought this one home). Really though, these sneakers were in so many chic boutiques and department stores. I'd definitely swap your worn out Stan Smiths for this stylish pair of Faguos!

Alohas Alohas Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sea Pink Leather Sneakers I've seen Alohas here and there before, but it was clear they were major in Paris. This sustainable brand "only produces what you actually want to buy" in order to reduce waste. So that means they create limited stock that you can buy on-demand, otherwise you've got to pre-order your shoes. Love that!

Adidas Adidas Adidas Samba OG Shoes (Cream White/Violet Tone/Sand Strata) So I saw these Adidas Sambas and bought them immediately...I couldn't help it! Sambas are obviously THE shoe of the decade, but this colorway just called out to me the moment I saw it. This style felt like a fresh, unique take on the very popular style that I just couldn't pass up. And while my very American self bought these, let it be known that the French girlies definitely still love their Sambas.

Vejas Vejas Vejas V-90 Leather White California Vejas had their moment in the U.S. around 2018, but it's evident that they never stopped being cool in Paris. They're honestly the ultimate white sneaker with the perfect touch of color and personality. I love the suede accents on this pair — they honestly look almost denim-esque, which is perfect for all your summer vibes.

Looking for more style & shopping advice? Sign up for our newsletter!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.