11 Tasty Gluten-Free Sprouts Snacks For Every Craving

Craving some gluten-free goodies? Sprouts has you covered with so many fun options! I’m talkin’ frozen treats. Chocolate-dipped bites. Savory, crunchy snacks. Each of these 11 gluten-free snacks from Sprouts are so tasty yet so wholesome for you, since they nix the gluten entirely. You certainly won’t miss out on flavor with these finds!

Scroll on for 11 gluten-free Sprouts snacks you’ll want to keep stocked 24/7!

Sprouts Jackson's Chips Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips Sweet potato chips over regular potato chips any day. These crunchy chips are made simply with just sweet potatoes, sea salt, and avocado oil to keep your tummy happy.

Sprouts Bubbies Ice Cream Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream This frozen treat features dollops of sweet pistachio ice cream surrounded by chewy mochi dough for a snack that's always satisfying. This one will come in super handy in the hot summer, too!

Sprouts Solely Organic Dried Mango Halves Dried mango is a great gluten-free snack to keep on-hand during road trips and hikes. These halves come in a resealable bag to make on-the-go action way easier!

Sprouts Sprouts Cheese Puffs These cheese puffs are crafted with a puffy corn base that keeps each bite gluten-free and oh-so yummy! Be careful, because you'll want to devour the entire bag.

Sprouts Goodie Girl Mint Cookies These chocolate-coated GF cookies taste so similar to Thin Mints, and the best part is you don't have to wait to snack on them since they're stocked at Sprouts year-round!

Sprouts The New Primal Original Grass-Fed Beef Stick With eight grams of protein and just 90 calories, this beef stick is great to keep in your bag for curing random hunger pangs.

Sprouts Jennies Organic Coconut Bites with Cacao Nibs & Dark Chocolate Made with all-natural ingredients, these coconut-y bites covered in cacao nibs and dark chocolate are extremely easy to snack on, especially if your sweet tooth is sounding off.

Sprouts Tate's Bake Shop Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate chip cookies... but make them gluten-free! Even though these crispy cookies follow a GF recipe, they're still stunning as ever. They have a lightweight feel and satisfyingly snap off since they're made to be a bit more airy than your average treat!

Sprouts Petit Pot Organic Chocolate French Pudding These fancy French desserts made with only eight ingredients will keep your gluten-free dessert cravings at bay with a silky-smooth texture and dark chocolate flair!

Sprouts Quinn Snacks Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets This gluten-free take on a classic snack packs in all the sweet-and-salty goodness with a crunchy pretzel outside and creamy PB inside – just like you like it.

Sprouts Sprouts Dill Pickle Kettle Style Avocado Oil Potato Chips Brine lovers, rise up! These crunchy potato chips are prepped kettle-style with flavor notes of pickles. Plus, they're made with avocado oil, which offers a richer, healthier bite.

