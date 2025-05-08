Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

11 Tasty Gluten-Free Sprouts Snacks For Every Craving

​Sprouts Gluten-Free Snacks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 08, 2025
Craving some gluten-free goodies? Sprouts has you covered with so many fun options! I’m talkin’ frozen treats. Chocolate-dipped bites. Savory, crunchy snacks. Each of these 11 gluten-free snacks from Sprouts are so tasty yet so wholesome for you, since they nix the gluten entirely. You certainly won’t miss out on flavor with these finds!

Scroll on for 11 gluten-free Sprouts snacks you’ll want to keep stocked 24/7!

Jackson's Chips Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips

Jackson's Chips Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet potato chips over regular potato chips any day. These crunchy chips are made simply with just sweet potatoes, sea salt, and avocado oil to keep your tummy happy.

Bubbies Ice Cream Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream

Bubbies Ice Cream Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream

This frozen treat features dollops of sweet pistachio ice cream surrounded by chewy mochi dough for a snack that's always satisfying. This one will come in super handy in the hot summer, too!

Solely Organic Dried Mango Halves

Solely Organic Dried Mango Halves

Dried mango is a great gluten-free snack to keep on-hand during road trips and hikes. These halves come in a resealable bag to make on-the-go action way easier!

Sprouts Cheese Puffs

Sprouts Cheese Puffs

These cheese puffs are crafted with a puffy corn base that keeps each bite gluten-free and oh-so yummy! Be careful, because you'll want to devour the entire bag.

Goodie Girl Mint Cookies

Goodie Girl Mint Cookies

These chocolate-coated GF cookies taste so similar to Thin Mints, and the best part is you don't have to wait to snack on them since they're stocked at Sprouts year-round!

The New Primal Original Grass-Fed Beef Stick

The New Primal Original Grass-Fed Beef Stick

With eight grams of protein and just 90 calories, this beef stick is great to keep in your bag for curing random hunger pangs.

Jennies Organic Coconut Bites with Cacao Nibs & Dark Chocolate

Jennies Organic Coconut Bites with Cacao Nibs & Dark Chocolate

Made with all-natural ingredients, these coconut-y bites covered in cacao nibs and dark chocolate are extremely easy to snack on, especially if your sweet tooth is sounding off.

Tate's Bake Shop Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies... but make them gluten-free! Even though these crispy cookies follow a GF recipe, they're still stunning as ever. They have a lightweight feel and satisfyingly snap off since they're made to be a bit more airy than your average treat!

Petit Pot Organic Chocolate French Pudding

Petit Pot Organic Chocolate French Pudding

These fancy French desserts made with only eight ingredients will keep your gluten-free dessert cravings at bay with a silky-smooth texture and dark chocolate flair!

Quinn Snacks Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Quinn Snacks Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

This gluten-free take on a classic snack packs in all the sweet-and-salty goodness with a crunchy pretzel outside and creamy PB inside – just like you like it.

Sprouts Dill Pickle Kettle Style Avocado Oil Potato Chips

Sprouts Dill Pickle Kettle Style Avocado Oil Potato Chips

Brine lovers, rise up! These crunchy potato chips are prepped kettle-style with flavor notes of pickles. Plus, they're made with avocado oil, which offers a richer, healthier bite.

