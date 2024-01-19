Say "No More" To Midday Munchies With These 19 Best Gluten-Free Snacks
Snack time is undoubtedly the best time of the day, and it’s important to have some good ones on-hand, otherwise you may not totally satisfy your cravings. This reigns true for anyone who knows the woes of eating gluten-free– sometimes an apple just isn’t gonna cut it!
Luckily, there are a ton of gluten-free snacks on the market that go way beyond basics. From protein bars to cookies, and jerky to chips, these 19 gluten-free snacks definitely won’t leave your tummy hungry.
Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks
Fruit snacks are a true classic, plus they happily remind us of our childhood!
Whisps Cheese Crisps
These crispy cheese chips are also packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, so it's one of the best gluten-free snacks that satisfies and makes you feel full.
Gluten-Free Oreos
If you didn't know they made gluten-free Oreos until now, welcome to the first day of your life! These sandwich cookies are just as good as the OG.
Chomps Mini Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Meat Snack Sticks
A lot of jerky snacks can contain gluten because popular recipes include soy sauce. These snack-sized ones are rid of any gluten and taste amazing!
Siete Grain-Free Mexican Wedding Cookies
Covered in a generous amount of powdered sugar, these grain-free cookies tap into a classic Mexican cookie. They're even better with some coffee!
Solely Organic Mango & Orange Whole Fruit Gummies
These gummy snacks actually have real fruit in them. Healthy snacks FTW!
Blue Diamond Honey Roasted Almonds
Not to sound like a total almond mom, but any flavored almonds are a great snack. Pair them with some fruit or a protein bar for a well-rounded bite!
Bobo's Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bites
Bobo's bars, of any flavor, are delicious AF. The Lemon Poppyseed variety has got to be our favorite for its bright, punchy flavor.
Quinn Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzel Nuggets
You can't go wrong with a gluten-free snack that's salty *and* sweet! These crunchy nuggets really hit the mark.
DEUX Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
DEUX makes eating donuts a lot healthier, and we're so glad they do, because this is one of the best gluten-free snacks that doubles as dessert! The dense cake donut holes get smothered in a cinnamon-sugar icing that's just divine.
Original Bitchin' Sauce
Reach for this dip when you're craving somethin' savory. It's made with spices and ground almonds for a very fulfilling bite. Make sure you have carrots or crackers to dip with!
Hippeas White Cheddar Puffs
High-protein snacks that are also gluten-free speak to us in a way no other foods can. These Hippeas are the perfect example, providing a cheese-filled crunch every time!
Nature's Bakery Gluten Free Blueberry Fig Bars
These balanced blueberry bars feature a healthy dose of whole grains and fruit to keep snack time light yet nutritious.
The New Primal Chicken & Apple Meat Stick
Snack on a couple of these kid-sized meat sticks when your energy is running low – they'll fill you back up with 7 grams of protein, too!
Grillo's Dill Thickles
Grillo's pickles are all-around amazing, and their Thickles variety makes snacking super easy. As the name suggests, they're cut a bit thicker than your normal slices for maximum yum.
Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins
These slightly-salty crackers are made from an almond-based formula.They're super good to enjoy with dips or lunch meats and cheeses a la adult Lunchables.
Legendary Foods Strawberry Pastry
If you're prioritizing protein, but still want something sweet to eat, let this pastry (Pop-Tarts dupe?!) impress your cravings.
Tate's Bake Shop Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tate's Bake Shop must be magical, because all of their cookies – even the gluten-free kind – are exceptionally crunchy and sweet. GF dessert incoming!
KIND Dark Chocolate Cocoa Protein Breakfast Bars
You can eat these breakfast bars any time of day to get a nice serving of chocolatey goodness that *won't* make you feel weighed down by the end of it.
Shop more of our favorite hunger-busting snacks on our Amazon storefront!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Images via brands.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.