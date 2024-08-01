This Thrilling Netflix Sensation Is Ending With Season 3
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Noh Juhan/Netflix
“Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who vowed revenge at the end of season one, returns and joins the game again,” Hwang says of the sophomore season in a letter. “Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale in season three, which will be brought to you next year.”
Squid Game season 2 will hit Netflix on December 26, 2024. The story features Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. And like any good penultimate season, it's sure to end on a cliffhanger.
JuHan Noh/Netflix
"As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge," actor Lee Jung Jae tells All K-Pop. "The key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung-Hun... so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."
That leads me to wonder what the end of season 2 will look like. Will it set season 3 up for a theme of hope? Victory? (Can you tell I'm an optimist?). Unlike popular series Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Euphoria, we'll only have to wait one year to find out because Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2025.
Stay tuned for the latest news on Squid Game season 3, and check out how to Make A DIY Squid Game Costume For The Easiest Halloween Ever.
Lead image via JuHan Noh/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!