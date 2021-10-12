Make A DIY "Squid Game" Costume For The Easiest Halloween Ever
If you're looking for a comfy costume for the 31st, look no further than a DIY Squid Game costume. Squid Game revolves around a group of people who, along with having impossible debts, compete in a series of children's games with a cash prize. The only way to make it out alive is to win all six games. People are going nuts over the show, which has inspired TikTok trends and helped star HoYeon Jung gain 15 million Instagram followers in three weeks. It's a good thing each Squid Game costume is easy to make, because you're going to see them everywhere!
These DIY costumes are pretty simple (aka, you probably have a lot of the pieces in your closet already) thanks to how accessible the costume design of the show actually is. Even if you don't have all of the pieces, they're easy to find online or in your friend's closet.
Squid Game Player
Image via Netflix
The contestant costumes are made up of a teal track suit, a tee, and some white sneakers. To start, grab a hoodie and sweatpants. If you're handy with a sewing machine (or want to learn with our online sewing class!) you can sew some white fabric onto the shoulders, or you can just use fabric paint. You can also attach some white ribbon to the pants with hot glue, and add some white numbers for the finishing touch. As for the shoes, white Vans' sales have actually gone up over 7,000% since the show premiered, but don't worry if you can't find any, there are plenty of alternatives!
Number Tee
Teal Hoodie
Teal Joggers
Squid Game Guard
Image via Netflix
The guards' uniforms are actually just as easy as the players'. All you need is a red jumpsuit (or tracksuit if that's easier) and a black mask. Finish the look with some gloves, a belt, and some shoes. Black boots look good no matter what time of year it is, so we accept any excuse to get some new ones.
Red Jumpsuit
Black Mask
Black Boots
Red Light, Green Light Doll
Image via Netflix
In the show's (very) violent version of Red Light, Green Light, the game is monitored by a giant doll. All you need to recreate her look is a yellow top, orange dress, and white socks. If you can't find a collared blouse, here's a tutorial for how to add a Peter Pan collar to a shirt. Or you can just go with a tee instead!
Orange Dress
Mary Janes
Which Squid Game costume is your favorite? Subscribe to our email newsletter for more Halloween content!
Featured image via Netflix.
